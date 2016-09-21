Local business to be featured on TV

“Our tagline is ‘Made in the U.S.A., but inspired by the world.’ That’s what we’re about,” said company official Sheila Buckingham. “We offer trends from all over, but for our customers, made right there in the community. We do have an international customer base.”

That tagline recently took on new meaning as the local business was featured on worldwide broadcast show E!’s ‘Modern Living with Kathy Ireland.’

“Kathy works with her team on furnishing their houses in Florida, and we started talking about it a year ago. I went out and the E! channel films it. That interview was on E! channel last week. This Thursday they’re having a five segment series, and this one really focuses on furniture from Norwalk Furniture and the community.”

Thursday, the special feature will first launch live at 8 p.m. on the ‘Modern Living with Kathy Ireland’ show.

Buckingham said she’s pretty sure she knows why Norwalk Furniture was chosen.

“I think what Kathy Ireland really liked about Norwalk was our community,” Buckingham said. “I think too it was that we went away for a minute and then came back and had full community support, combined with fact that we make beautifully created furniture. It’s an honor, really an endorsement of our craftsmanship, community and quality. She loved that we were stewards of the community.”

Buckingham said she feels the company’s product is special, something that sets it apart from other furniture companies.

"Each of our pieces have a story. It’s the heart and soul of furniture — the heart and soul of the people making it that tells a story, bringing inanimate objects to life,” she said.

The business will also be hosting a special event next month, which they’re excited about as well.

“We have 45 new pieces we’re bringing out on the market on Oct. 4 and 5 at our local launch,” she said of the event that will take place at their Norwalk core location.