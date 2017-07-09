Freriks' big calendar year continues in the pool

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Geena Freriks is no longer star struck.

“I’m starting to get used to seeing Olympians in the locker rooms and on the pool deck,” said Freriks, a 2015 Sandusky graduate and lifelong Norwalk resident.

From June 27-July 1, Freriks found herself again slashing her times — and earning higher placement at the U.S. World Championship team trials held in Indianapolis.

She earned a spot in the consolation finals of the 200 and 400 freestyle events, and also improved her 100 free seed time by seven spots as well.

It was a far cry from the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials for Freriks — an SEC champion in the 200 at the University of Kentucky last winter.

“Other than the Olympic Trials, last week was the first time I've raced against all the top swimmers in the country at one meet — which includes professionals,” Freriks said. “I moved up many spots in my events, and that helps build my confidence that I can compete alongside them.”

On June 27, Freriks — a six-time state placer at Norwalk High School — swam the 100 free in 56.29 seconds to place 37th, an improvement of her seed time (56.4) that was 44th-fastest at the Olympic Trials.

The next day (June 28), Freriks reached the consolation final and placed 15th overall in the 200 free with a time of 2:00.05 to break the UK school record — the event in which she won the SEC title in this past February — twice in one day. She dropped over a full second from her 36th-best seed time (2:01.47).

Finally, on July 1, the 10-time All-Ohioan finished 16th overall in the 400 at the competition. She finished in a time of 4:14.02 in the consolation final race in the event. She entered as the 19th seed in the event, and the final time was two seconds better than last summer at the Olympic Trials.

“Overall, I was satisfied with how the week turned out, but it didn't end as well as I wanted it to,” Freriks said. “I had all best times, including tying my best time in the 100.

“Making it back for finals in a national competition is something I've never done before, so getting a chance to swim an event twice is a game changer,” she added.

While she wasn’t in the championship finals to compete for a roster spot on the U.S. World championship team — Freriks has again seen a dramatic improvement with two more years of college and training ahead.

“It built up my confidence and allowed me to have another shot at getting faster at night,” she said. “It would've been amazing to make the World University Games and compete internationally in Taiwan — but I can't be disappointed in my performance.

“It just gives me more motivation for the next time I swim at a national meet,” Freriks added. “My coaches and teammates pushed me and prepared me very well for the meet.”

As a sophomore at UK at the SEC championships in Knoxville, Tenn., Freriks became the first UK woman to win the event in 22 years. Her time of 1:44.26 also broke a school record — set by Freriks earlier in the season (1:44.98). She then added All-American honors in four events at the NCAA championships — also held in Indianapolis.

Before preparing to enter her junior year at UK, Freriks will swim in one more big event. She will swim the 200, 400 and 800 in the U.S. Open — a championship meet organized by USA swimming that includes international swimmers — in New York from Aug. 2-5.

According to the USA Swimming database, Freriks has only swam the 800 free five times ever. The first two were when she was 12 and 13, then this offseason at the Atlanta Classic and the Indiana Bucceto Open, where she turned in a time of 8:46.48 in early June.

“Right now I am back training at UK and getting ready to go to New York in a few weeks,” she said. “The 800 is a little longer distance at this meet, so I am really excited to see how I do.

“There was a spark of motivation lit inside me at the World Trials last week when I saw how close I was to representing our country internationally,” Freriks added. “I definitely want to place top 8 in all of my events at the U.S. Open.”