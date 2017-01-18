Norwalk, Margaretta sweep St. Paul

On the boys’ side, Norwalk defeated St. Paul 47-31 and tied with Margaretta 47-47 in Wednesday’s dual meet.

The Lady Truckers downed the Flyers 70-22 and the Polar Bears 61-32.

Despite the losses, St. Paul coach Stacy Stoll was excited to see the effort her swimmers put forth.

“Overall I am very proud of the work that the swimmers had put into each meet this year,” she said. “Despite our lack of depth, we have build some very strong swimmers and that have made some exciting races to watch. Today was no different.

“Craig Hartman swam a very exciting 200 free,” Stoll said. “We have had to compete with Norwalk a number of times this year and between him and Max Berry they definitely make for a fun race to watch. Jarret Schaffer swam his first 200 IM and I think we found a great race to develop over the next 3 years with him. Owen Moffit had to swim strong against Owen Rhodes again in the 50 Free. Both had had very exciting races to watch with all season, coming down to out touching in the end. Moffit out touched Rhodes by .05 seconds. Paige Wnek swam hard to finish first in the butterfly as did Meghan Hedrick in the 100 Free. Owen Moffit again out touched Jordan Weinert by .02 to take first,” Stoll said.