Norwalk girls take title at SJCC Invite

In the 200 medley relay, the Norwalk team of Mara Berry, Carissa Link, Elyse Coe and Anna Little took fifth with a 2:12.86, the Norwalk team of Megan Musso, Lizzie Ratliff, Callie Link and Olivia Babka took ninth with a 2:26.54 and the St. Paul team of Maggie Centa, Caitlin Corrigan, Kallahan Stoll and Abby Fitzgerald took 12th with a 2:38.94. In the boys race, the Norwalk team of Andrew DeWitt, Nick Smith, Jacob Gran and Wyatt Dotson took eighth with a 2:09.58.

Inn the 200 free, St. Paul’s Paige Wnek took the overall title with a 2:19.11 while Norwalk’s Sela Berry took fourth with a 2:26.95. Norwalk’s Anessa Berry took sixth with a 2:30.50 and Norwalk’s Julia Olsen took 15th with a 2:45.70. St. Paul’s Caitlyn Corrigan took 16th with a 2:48.01 and Norwalk’s Megan Berry took 24th with a 3:00.77 with St. Paul’s Catherine Massie taking 28th with a 3:13.02. St. Paul’s Craig Hartman took sixth in the boys race with a 2:14.65 and Norwalk’s Cole Berry took 10th with a 2:17.18. Norwalk’s Andrew DeWitt took 16th with a 2:27.64.

In the 200 individual medley, Norwalk’s Carissa Link took third with a 2:42.28 and Mara Berry took fourth with a 2:44.08. Callie Link took ninth with a 2:55.24 while Max Berry was the lone male competitor taking eighth with a 2:41.46.

In the 50 free, Norwalk’s Anna Little took the top spot with a 26.87 while Katie Wescott took 12th withe a 30.00. Lizzie Ratliff took 43rd with a 36.42. For St. Paul, Meghan Hedrick took fifth with a 28.12 while Abby Fitzgerald took 31st with a 33.25 and Kallahan Stoll took 37th with a 34.72. in the boys race, St. Paul’s Owen Moffit took fifth with a 25.20 while Jarret Schaffer took ninth with a 26.51, Sam Sigsworth took 30th with a 30.96 and Jackson Penwell took 33rd with a 31.08 for the Flyers. For Norwalk, Owen Rhodes took sixth with a 26.04 and Jacob Gran took seventh with a 26.23 while Cole Berry took 15th with a 27.85 and Wyatt Dotson took 20th with a 28.98.

In the girls 100 butterfly, St. Paul’s Paige Wnek took fifth with a 1:11.93 and Norwalk’s Callie Link took eighth with a 1:22.38. Norwalk’s Megan Musso took 10th with a 1:24.05.

In the 100 free, Norwalk’s Anna Little took first overall with a 59.82 followed by St. Paul’s Megan Hedrick in fourth with a 1:03.36. Norwalk’s Elyse Coe took sixth with a 1:06.30 and Katie Westcott took eighth with a 1:06.77. Julie Olsen took 11th with a 1:11.80 and St. Paul’s Caitlyn Corrigan took 23rd with a 1:16.65. Norwalk’s Max Berry was the top male finisher in the event with a seventh place finish in 57.75. St. Paul’s Owen Moffit took eighth with a 58.14, Norwalk’s Owen Rhodes took 14th with a 1:00.81, Norwalk’s Nick Smith took 21st with a 1:06.25, Norwalk’s Wyatt Dotson took 26th with a 1:08.51 and St. Paul’s Sam Sigsworth took 35th with a 1:25.04.

In the 500 free, Norwalk’s Sela Berry took fourth with a 6:41.01, Anessa Berry took fifth with a 6:46.67 and St. Paul’s Catherine Massie took 17th with an 8:46.57. For the boys, St. Paul’s Craig Hartman took sixth with a 6:15.72 and Norwalk’s Andrew DeWitt took seventh with a 6:31.91.

In the 200 free relay, the Norwalk team of Sela Berry, Elyse Coe, Carissa Link and Anna Little took third with a 1:54.97. The St. Paul team of Paige Wnek, Abby Fitzgreald, Maggie Centa and Meghan Hedrick took sixth with a 2:02.54 and the Norwalk team of Olivia Babka, Anessa Berry, Callie Link and Katie Westcott took seventh with a 2:03.95. For the boys, the Norwalk team of Max Berry, Cole Berry, Jacob Gran and Owen Rhodes took fifth with a 1:47.30 and the St. Paul team of Jarret Schaffer, Same Sigsworth, Craig Hartman and Owen Moffit took seventh with a 1:51.31.

In the 100 backstroke, Norwalk’s Mara Berry took sixth with a 1:14.98, Megan Musso took 12th with a 1:20.01 and St. Paul’s Maggie Centa took 20th with a 1:32.24. For the boys, St. Paul’s Jackson Penwell was the only competitor for the area finishing in 19th with a 1:44.30.

In the 100 breaststroke, Norwalk’s Carissa Link took sixth with a 1:21.83, Lizzie Ratliff took 13th with a 1:31.85, Megan Berry took 20th with a 1:38.65, St. Paul’s Kallahan Stoll took 21st with a 1:38.82 and Abby Fitzgerald took 25th with a 1:42.49. In the boys race, St. Paul’s Jarret Schaffer took ninth with a 1:19.95 and Norwalk’s Nick Smith took 12th with a 1:21.49.

In the 400 free relay, the Norwalk team of Anessa Berry, Mara Berry, Sela Berry and Katie Westcott took second with a 4:23.65 and the Norwalk team of Megan Berry, Maddie Deiderick, Julia Olsen and Megan Musso took eighth with a 5:11.44. in the boys race, the Norwalk team of Owen Rhodes, Jacob Gran, Cole Berry and Max Berry took third with a 4:08.10 while the St. Paul team of Craig Hartman, Same Sigsworth, Jarret Schaffer and Owen Moffit took fifth with a 4:17.40.

Wrestling

Flyers JH take 3rd

NCS competed in the Black River Invite this past Friday. The Flyers placed 3rd out of 15 teams scoring 139 points. Earning championships for the Flyers were Harley Stoll (80), Camden Crabbs (104), Myron Stoll (110), and Gavin Moffit (160). Will Stieber (98) lost an ultimate overtime match to place 2nd. Taking 4th were Owen Austin (116), and Ryan Hedrick (122). NCS will be competing next on December 28th at the Vermilion Duals.