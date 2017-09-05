Babysitter sentenced to 15 years for infant's fatal Benadryl overdose

Lori A. Conley, of Hammond Road in Reynoldsburg, pleaded guilty in July to involuntary manslaughter, child endangering and tampering with evidence in the death of Haddix Mulkey.

The sentence was imposed by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie M. Lynch, who could have sent Conley to prison for as many as 17 years.

Conley took the baby to a neighbor's house on May 13, 2016, to report that he wasn't breathing. The neighbor called 9-1-1.

An autopsy determined that the child died of an overdose of Benadryl, an antihistamine. Conley admitted to police that she gave the boy two adult-strength pills, hoping to make him sleep.

