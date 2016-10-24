Go Figure!

2nd

The place St. Paul’s Jared Arnold finished in Saturday at the cross country district meet at Galion making him the only Flyer boy to advance to regionals. He ran the course in 17:02.51.

2nd

The team finish for the St. Paul Lady Flyers cross country team during Saturday’s district meet at Galion. Lily Dowdell led the way with a second place finish in 20:01.09 and Rachael Beat took ninth with a 21:08.38. Alexandra Abel (20th, 21:58.55), Anne Ware (22nd, 22:04), Ally Brown (24th, 22:20.59), Catherine Massie (48th, 23:40.66) and Abby Fitzgerald (57th, 24:13.10) helped the Flyers to the team finish.

9-0

The current record of both St. Paul and Monroeville football teams who will face off on Friday night in a battle of undefeateds for the Firelands Conference Championship.

31

Number of consecutive Firelands Conference wins for the St. Paul Flyers. Their last loss came in Week 6 for 2012 when Western won 32-0.

2006

The year of the last Firelands Conference title for the Monroeville Eagles when they shared it with Crestview.

8

The seed of the Norwalk boys soccer team who knocked off No. 1 seed Ontario last week 2-1 winning the sectional title. The Truckers lost twice to the Warriors during the regular season.

8

The seed of the Willard Flashes volleyball team who knocked off No. 6 Colonel Crawford and No. 3 Crestview to advance to the district tournament at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Seneca East High School against Mohawk.

6 p.m.

The tipoff time of the district semifinal volleyball match between St. Paul and Monroeville on Tuesday at Willard High School. It will be the third meeting between the two schools this season.

10

Number of consecutive sectional titles for the Monroeville volleyball team who beat Lucas in three sets on Thursday to make it a decade since last finishing a season without a sectional title.

14

Number of consecutive Firelands Conference titles for St. Paul before Monroeville ended that streak in 2014.

4

Number of consecutive sectional titles won by the Norwalk girls soccer team who shut out Sandusky on Saturday 3-0 for the title.

28

With the shutout, Norwalk goalie Katilyn Gilson records her 28th career shutout breaking the school record.

1,000

Number of yards surpassed by St. Paul running backs Colton Service and Derek Gross in the Flyers win over South Central. South Central quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux also eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in passing in the same game.

If you know of an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!