Trojans see season come to end at Buckeye Central

The Trojans say goodbye to four seniors in Summer Sweeting, Lexie Adams, Erin Brown and Olivia Keysor. Adams finished her final game going 19 for 21 hitting with six kills and adding 14 digs and three blocks. Keysor Had 14 digs while Sweeting ended a storied career with 32 assists in her final game.

Sarah Oney gave the trojans a glimpse into the future going 22 for 27 with 15 kills, 8 for 8 serving with an ace and added 14 digs. Maddie Albert chipped in with seven kills and two aces.

SOCCER

Lady Chargers win

The Edison Lady Charger soccer team beat Mansfield Sr. 2-0 and advanced in the district tournament. Savanna Smith and Holly Racioppi tallied for the Chargers while Elizabeth Pruitt played netted 12 saves. Jillian Danda, Melanie Sayler, Josie Soviak and Lilly Shover played strong defensively. The Chargers return to action Saturday at Clearfork.