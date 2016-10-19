Oswalt, Woodmancy named Reflector Players of the Week

Oswalt earned the nomination after he took the individual Firelands Conference Championship on Saturday with a 16:38.62. The senior earned 230 votes to take the honors of all of the fall athletes.

Woodmancy earned a nomination after he recorded 169 receiving yards and two TDs while returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score and returned an interception 45 yards for another score in a win over Plymouth on Friday night. He took 517 votes between four football players up for nomination.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.