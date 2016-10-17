Go Figure!

36

Number of points taken by the Norwalk boys cross country team on Saturday at the NOL Meet giving the Truckers the title. Leading the way for Norwalk was Ethan Bores taking second overall with a 16:56 while Juilan Go took third with a 17:01. Christopher Mohr finished in seventh with a 17:12 and Robert Vazquez took 11th with a 17:28. Owen Lottman took 13th with a 17:36 to round out the credited scores for Norwalk.

27

Number of career shutouts for Norwalk's Kaitlyn Gilson tying the record held by Amy Beier. The Truckers hosts Sandusky on Saturday who Gilson shut out last week.

50

Number of assists for Monroeville's Kara Schafer in the Eagles 5-set volleyball win over Crestview last week.

9

Number of sacks by the Norwalk Truckers in their 46-0 win over Columbus East on Friday night.

1

Number of times Norwalk's Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry have advanced to the state tennis tournament in their careers. The doubles team punched their ticket to state last week.

0

Number of scores at 90 or above posted by the Edison girls golf team in the first round of the state tournament. Zoe Grant sot an 80 followed by Jordan Pruitt’s 83 while Shelby Zeiter and Mackenzie Butler fired an 84 each. Jacque Butler added an 85 for the only non-used score for the Chargers.

1:39

Time shown on the clock when Monroeville took its first lead in a big Firelands Conference victory over Crestview on Friday night. The Eagles remain undefeated on the football field with two games to play.

346

Number of votes for Norwalk's Keyondrea Warnke in last week's Player of the week voting

25-19

The score of all three sets between South Central and Western Reserve volleyball game on Thursday night. South Central came away with the win.

21-8

The score of the fourth set between South Central and Crestview volleyball on Tuesday night with SC leading. The Cougars went on an 18-3 run to win the set and the match.

3

Number of ways New London's Billy Woodmancy scored touchdowns on Friday night in a win over Plymouth. Woodmancy scored twice on receptions, had an interception return and a kickoff return for scores.

1,900

The amount of combined rushing yards on the season for St. Paul seniors Derek Gross and Colton Service. Service leads the way with 968 while Gross sits at 932 with two games to play.

22

Number of wins this season for the St. Paul volleyball team who completed an undefeated regular season with a win over Edison on Saturday morning.

5

Number of sets it took Edison to pick up its fifth win of the season going the distance against Perkins on Thursday night. After dropping the first two sets, the Chargers took the next three for the win.

80

The score of the final round of golf Max Berry will play for Norwalk High School after posting the score in the Division I District Tournament last week at Red Hawk. The Truckers finished sixth as a team.