Here are your nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

For the fall athletes, Kaitlyn Gilson of Norwalk soccer earns a nod for recording her 27th career shutout on Tuesday tying Amy Beier for the Norwalk career record.

South Central’s Sarah Oney recorded 14 kills, three aces and 20 digs in a win over Western Reserve on Thursday.

Lily Dowdell of St. Paul Cross Country took the individual Firelands Conference championship on Saturday with a 19:38.39.

Brendan Oswalt of Western Reserve Cross Country took the individual Firelands Conference Championship on Saturday with a 16:38.62.

The football nominees are headlined by Billy Woodmancy of New London who recorded 169 receiving yards and two TDs while returning a kickoff 80 yards for a score and returned an interception 45 yards for another score in a win over Plymouth on Friday night.

Keegan Livingston of Norwalk led a Trucker shutout on defense with two sacks and a fumble recovery in a 46-0 win on Friday night.

Josh Fries of Western Reserve carried the football 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a win over South Central on Friday night.

Derek Gross of St. Paul ran the ball 20 times for 158 yards and two scores in a blowout win over Mapleton on Saturday night.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Go to norwalkreflector.com to vote.