logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
High school sports

Local schools looking for coaches

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 5:30 PM

Norwalk High School is looking for a head softball coach for the 2017 season. The paid position is accepting letters of interest immediately. Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume to Norwalk High School Athletic Director Josh Schlotterer by email at schlottj@norwalktruckers.net.

Western Reserve High School is in need of a varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. The paid position is accepting letters of interest immediately. Interested candidates can drop off their resumes at the high school office or email them to Ryan Falknor Athletic Director at rfalknor@western-reserve.org.

Monroeville High School is also looking for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. The paid position is accepting letters of interest immediately and any interested candidates can email bpaul@monroevillleschools.org for more information.

Recommended for You