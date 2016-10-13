Local schools looking for coaches

Western Reserve High School is in need of a varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. The paid position is accepting letters of interest immediately. Interested candidates can drop off their resumes at the high school office or email them to Ryan Falknor Athletic Director at rfalknor@western-reserve.org.

Monroeville High School is also looking for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. The paid position is accepting letters of interest immediately and any interested candidates can email bpaul@monroevillleschools.org for more information.