High school sports
Area schools looking for coaches
By Reflector Sports Staff
•
Today at 6:30 PM
Norwalk High School is looking for a head softball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position. Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest and resume to Norwalk High School Athletic Director Josh Schlotterer by email at schlottj@norwalktruckers.net or mail to: Josh Schlotterer, athletic director, Norwalk High School, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857.