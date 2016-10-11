Area schools looking for coaches

Western Reserve High School is in need of a varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position. Interested candidates can drop off their resumes at the high school office or email them to Ryan Falknor Athletic Director at rfalknor@western-reserve.org.

Monroeville High School is also looking for a junior varsity baseball coach for the 2017 season. Letters of interest will be accepted immediately for the paid position and any interested candidates can email bpaul@monroevillleschools.org for more information.