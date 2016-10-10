Go Figure!

4

Number of years Norwalk team manager Keyondrea Warnke spent in the position before she suited up for a home match against Sandusky on Wednesday. Warnke collected four points and three digs in the Norwalk win.

33

Number of consecutive point after attempts by St. Paul’s Joey Catalano breaking the school record of 31 when he nailed two in a win over Crestview.

2

Number of doubles team advancing to the district tennis tournament at Bowling Green State University from Norwalk High School. The teams of Kaitlyn Stoll and Anessa Berry and Raeanna Ramos and Mya Ray look for a spot at state on Thursday.

1

Number of points separating the score between St. Paul and Crestview in Saturday night football. The Cougars missed an extra point for the tie in the fourth quarter.

3

Number of goals scored by the Norwalk girls soccer team in a 3-0 win over Tiffin Columbian on Saturday. Summerlee Bigler assisted on all three goals.

300

Number of combined rushing yards between Josh Fries and Stephen Hood of Western Reserve in the Roughriders’ first win of the season over Plymouth 35-13. The pair added all five touchdowns for Western.

22-6

The score by which Norwalk out scored Bellevue in the second half on Friday night in a 34-28 loss on Friday night.

16:52.76

Time it took Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden to cross the finish line at the Dan Olien Invite at New London on Saturday morning. It was the top time among Reflector school runners.

12:14.96

Time it took St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell to run the 2-mile race at Saturday’s Dan Olien Invite at New London, the top time among area runners.

40

Number of digs for Western Reserve volleyball player Morgan White in a 4-set loss to Crestview.

78

Number of strokes it took St. Paul’s Jimmy Adelman to finish Stone Ridge Golf Course on Thursday advancing him to the 36-hole state tournament in Sunbury on Friday and Saturday.

10

The grade of Norwalk sophomore Trevon Raymore who had a breakout performance on Friday night with 18 carries, 149 yards and two TDs in a loss to Bellevue.

50

Number of assists dished out by Norwalk’s Alaina Kelley in a 4-set loss to Vermilion on Saturday.

If you have an interesting number you would like us to know about, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it in our Weekly Go Figure! section.