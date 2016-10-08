Norwalk doubles teams move on

Ramos and Ray took the fourth seed after defeating Mansfield Senior 6-0 and 6-0 in Round 2 and Edison 4-6, 6-1 and 6-3 in the quarterfinal. They dropped their first match on Saturday to Lexington 1-6 and 1-6. It will be the first trip for the pair.

In singles on Thursday, Brooke Fries dropped her first match to Kayley Gimble of Galion 5-7 and 1-6. Jordan Gran won her first match against Shelby’s Kommar Lamb 6-1 and 6-1 then drew the top overall singles player of the tournament in Lexington’s Sylvia Goldsmith and lost 0-6 and 0-6.

Megan Berry beat Crestline’s Kaitlyn Stull 6-0 and 6-0 in the first round, Galion’s Jalyn Oswald 6-3 and 6-3 in Round 2 then lost to St. Peter’s Natalie Zitko — the No. 2 overall seed — 0-6 and 0-6 in the quarterfinals.

The district tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. at BGSU on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwalk shuts out Tiffin

At Tiffin, Norwalk defeated Columbian 4-0 in Northern Ohio League action Saturday.

Carlos Galvez scored two goals for the Truckers (5-7-2, 3-3-1 NOL), while Jose Dominguez and Eli Cruz added one goal each. Austin Browns and Petie Adamos each notched an assist.

Zach Albright made four saves for Norwalk, while Colin McCall added three.

The Truckers return to action Tuesday at Sandusky before ending the regular season Thursday at home against Oak Harbor.

CROSS COUNTRY

Runners compete at Dan Olien Invite

Cross Country athletes put up some impressive times on Saturday morning at New London’s Dan Olien Invite. Plymouth, St. Paul, New London and Edison all had runners looking to put on one last tune-up before next week’s district meet. Here is how each runner finished.

Plymouth’s Nataniel Redden finished with the top time of the area runners with a second place finish with a 16.52.76. Ethan Elliott added an 18:17.01 for the Big Red while Justin Robinson finished in 55th with a 19:36.76 as the Top 3 runners for Plymouth rounds out.

St. Paul saw Jared Arnold take third with a 16:56.41 and Noah Avandano take 21st with an 18:21.47 while Sam Sigsworth took 51st with a 19:21.95 as the St. Paul Top 3 impressed.

The home team Wildcats saw Court Britt run an 18:06.81 and take 15th while Mitchell Joppeck took 16th with an 18:07.49 and Jacob Allen took 39th with an 18:52.77 rounding out the Top 3 for NL. Carson Coey took first overall in the 2-mile race with a 10:26.37.

Dylan Burns ran an 18:16.15 to finish in 20th place for Edison. Jonathon Hrivnak took 23rd with an 18:19.50 and Gabe Tice took 31st with an 18:33.04.

In the girls race, Plymouth’s Claudia Caudill took the top spot among area runners with a 10th place finish with a 21:54.25. Monroeville’s Kristin Smith took 14th with a 22:27.61. Edison’s Grace Kromer took 18th withe a 22:55.44 and Plymouth’s Gracie Roberts took 19th with a 23:02.16. Angie Ruggles finished with the top time for New London in 27th place with a 23:52.21 and Lexi Duggar came in at 29th with a 24:03.71. Mandi Bobcok had the top time for St. Paul with a 35th place finish in 24:25.29.

Lily Dowdell of St. Paul took the top time in the 2-mile race with a 12:14.96.

VOLLEYBALL

Wildcats pick up win

The New London Wildcats grabbed a 4-set win on Saturday morning beating Keystone 12-25, 25-16, 25-21 and 26-24. Delaney Porter led the way hitting with 16 kills while Kaitlyn Speicher added eight. Speicher chipped in with 11 service points and Maryonna Kathey and Brooklyn Hudson added eight.

Porter blocked six Keystone shots while Speicher added 21 digs. Breanna Wilson netted 19 digs while Lili Bartow chipped in with 12 and Cathey added 11. Bartow dished out 27 assists on the match.

Norwalk falls to Vermilion

The Truckers dropped a Saturday morning match to Vermilion in four sets 25-18, 17-25, 27-29 and 22-25. Cara MacFarland led the way with 18 kills while Sara Staley added 17. Aimee Smith contributed with 12.

Lyndsey Sheldon served for 10 points and Anne Davidson added eight.

Sara Staley had 18 digs while MacFarland added 15, Olivia Ward and Alaina Kelley had 12 and Sheldon had 10. Kelley dished out 50 assists.