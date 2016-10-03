Go Figure!

2

The number of hat tricks in girls soccer last Monday when Edison’s Savanna Smith and Norwalk’s Kendall Bigler both netted three goals in separate games, both wins for their respective teams.

3

Number of ways New London’s Jake Gerlak found the end zone in Friday nights win over Western Reserve. Gerlak scored twice on receiving touchdowns, once on an interception return and once on a punt return for four total touchdowns.

32

The number of combined wins for the St. Paul Flyers’ varsity and junior varsity volleyball teams this season. The Flyers varsity remained undefeated after winning the Convoy Crestview Invite over the weekend.

44

Number of minutes New London trailed in its 48-28 win over Western Reserve before going off for 30-unanswered points to win the football game.

3

Number of sets it took Monroeville to defeat South Central in volleyball last Tuesday. The Trojans defeated the Eagles earlier in the season in three sets as the pair of teams split the season series.

6

Number of seconds cross country runners Western Reserve’s Brendan Oswalt and St. Paul’s Jared Arnold had separating them in Saturday’s John Speer Invite at Western Reserve. Oswalt finished with a 16:36.87 and Arnold took a 16:42.90.

407

Number of assists from Norwalk’s Alaina Kelley so far this season. She posted 37 in a 3-set win over Bellevue on Thursday.

0

Number of conference losses by the Norwalk girls tennis team in Northern Ohio League play. The Truckers are 17-3 and 11-0 in the NOL and have already clinched the NOL team title.

346

Number of strokes the Edison girls golf team used to advance out of the sectional tournament last week as a team. Shelby Zeiter shot an 82, Mackenzie Bitler shot an 83, Jacque Butler carded a 90, Zoe Grant a 91 and Jordan Pruitt added a 95.

4,000

Number of dollars raised by St. Paul seniors Jimmy Adelman, Jacob Avendano and Mitch Phillips, in the form of a charity golf outing. That money will jointly benefit three Catholic charities, the Miriam House, County Outreach and the Adult Advocacy Program.

If you have an interesting number from a sporting event you think we should know, email jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and tell us about it.