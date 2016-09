Kara Schafer collected 111 assists over the week. She had 32 last Saturday, 50 on Tuesday and 29 on Thursday to earn the most votes between the fall athletes while Millis had 20 carries and 135 yards and a touchdown in a win over Mapleton.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.