Go Figure!

1,100

Number of career assists by South Central setter Summer Sweeting. She achieved the milestone in last Tuesday’s 3-set sweep over Western Reserve.

98

Amount of yards covered by Plymouth’s Logan Myers on a fumble recover and return for a touchdown in teh Big Red’s overtime loss to South Central.

38

The score by Norwalk golfer Ellie Schneider during a match play outing at Oak Tree Golf Club against Madison on Thursday. The score tied her own school record.

111

Number of assists piled up by Monroeville’s Kara Schafer last week in three matches. She had 32 last Saturday, 50 last Tuesday and 29 on Thursday.

36

Number of carries for Monroeville running back Blake Anderson during his 269-yard, 4-touchdown performance on Friday. Anderson left the game win a leg injury that is said to be a broken fibula on a 24-yard run.

2

Number of consecutive NOL titles for the Norwalk boys golf team after a second place finish in Saturday’s NOL golf tournament netted the team title for the Truckers by one point over Ontario. Max Berry led the Truckers with a 75, Braden Nunez 78, Jarod Kessler 79, Cam Nickoli 83, Jonah Mersereau 91 and Owen Rhodes 98. The final NOL record is 11-1 and 74-21 overall.

7

Number of players who took home All-NOL honors for the Norwalk girls tennis team. The Truckers won every bracket on Saturday. Members of the team include: Anessa Berry, Jordan Gran, Raeanna Ramos, Mya Ray, Megan Berry, Brooke Fries and Kaitlyn Stoll all of whom were named first team All-NOL.

1/2

The amount of the game it took Norwalk’s Griffin Rinner to pile up 107 receiving yards, 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Also the amount of the game it took St. Paul’s Colton Service to rack up 87 rushing yards and four touchdowns in wins for both squads.

16:43.05

Amount of time it took St. Paul Cross Country runner Jared Arnold to cross the finish line at the Cardinal Stritch Invite on Saturday. Arnold was the top overall finished in the race.

75

The score of New London Golfer Ben Crawshaw during Thursday’s Firelands Conference tournament; the top overall score of the day at Valley View.

275

Number of yards racked up by Edsion’s Sam Stoll who added four touchdowns in a convincing win over Vermilion. He was the leading rusher of the weekend for Reflector area teams.

1

Number of career wins as a varsity starting quarterback for Norwalk sophomore Brandon Haraway who earned his first start at QB on Friday in a 34-14 Homecoming win over Ontario.

42

Number of yards a time-expiring kick traveled off of the foot of Plymouth kicker Austin Roblin to tie the game and send it to overtime in the Big Red’s loss to South Central on Friday.

Jake Furr is the Sports Editor for the Norwalk Reflector. If you have an interesting stat from a high school sporting event you think we should know about, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or tweet Jake at @JakeFurr11 on Twitter.