Go Figure!

4

Total number of games lost by Norwalk tennis singles players Kaitlyn Stoll, Brooke Fries and Megan Berry during the team's 5-0 win over Sandusky on Monday. The players won 36 games total to take the win.

5

Number of players who shot a 44 or better for St. Paul golf during last Monday's 163-202 win over Tiffin Columbian. Jimmy Adelman led with a 35 while Luke Carper shot a 42 and Jacob Avendano and Mitch Phillips carded 43s. Nolan Conney's 44 was not used, but was still better than all of Columbian's scores.

225-76

The total combined score of St. Paul vs New London, South Central vs Plymouth and Monroeville vs Mapleton volleyball games. St. Paul, SC and Monroeville all came away with 3-set wins.

8

The jersey number of St. Paul quarterback Nick Lukasko who threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-21 FC-opening win over Western Reserve.

0

Number of goals scored by Sandusky and Norwalk boys during last Tuesday's match. It was the Truckers' first shutout of the season.

1

Number of seniors on Norwalk's golf team. Max Berry played his final match at Eagle Creek on Thursday and has earned four varsity letters in the sport.

4

Number of varsity game experience Edison’s Braden Ehrhardt has under his belt in his career. He is 4-0 after defeating Oak Harbor 49-7 on Friday.

3

Number of goals scored by Norwalk's Kaelyn Hakness on Wednesday. The hat trick helped the Truckers to a 5-0 win over Sandusky.

7-1

New London golf's record in the Firelands Conference after beating Crestview 179-198 at Millstone Hills on Wednesday.

16

Number of points given up by Norwalk's volleyball team to Sandusky on Tuesday night in three sets. The Truckers came away with a 25-3 , 25-7 and 25-6 3-set win.

2

Number of times the Edison girls golf team have broken the 9-hole school record this season. The Chargers shot a 151 on Monday in a win over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic.

10

The grade of Norwalk sophomore quarterback/runningback/slot receiver Brandon Haraway who took over for the injured Trenten Morrow on Friday night. He finished with 212 yards and two TDs passing while running for 29 yards and a TD.

3

Number of consecutive shutouts by Norwalk goalie Kaitlyn Gilson last week. The Truckers won 6-0 last Saturday, 5-0 on Wednesday and 5-0 on Thursday.

3-0

The score of Edison's first volleyball win of the season when the Chargers beat Port Clinton on Thursday evening.

If you have an interesting number we should know about, email it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or connect with him on Twitter at @JakeFurr11.