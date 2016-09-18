Locals invade Galion XC Carnival

In the Division III boys race, New London took fifth place with 171 points while Willard came in eighth with 276. Western Reserve took ninth with 280 while Plymouth took 11th with 284 points and St. Paul came in 13th with 315 points. There were 28 total teams and 189 runners in the race.

For New London, Dominic Albaugh took 19th with a time of 17:29.7 and Curtis Joppeck was right behind him in 21st with a 17:31.8. Jacob Allen finished in 52nd with an 18:30.0 and Mitchell Joppeck took 66th with an 18:41.5. Austin Reed finished in 69th with an 18:42.1 while Caleb Good finished out the scoring in 91st with a 19:14.9.

The Flashes saw great performances by Clay Gahring (39th; 18:10.9), Garrett Risser (41st; 18:14.8) and Blake Smith (46th; 18:20.4). Justin Gilmor took 64th with an 18:40.2 while Nick Bauer (86th; 19:08.0), Cortez Cary (93rd; 19:15.0) and Branden Carlson (118th; 19:58.3) rounded out the times for Willard.

The Roughriders were paced by Brendan Oswalt who finished ninth overall with a 16:57.0. Trevor Tucker took 30th with a 17:57.3 and Eli Webb finished in 59th with an 18:36.5. Mason Church (77th; 18:54.6), Breckyn Hunter (105th; 19:35.8), Gage Griffith (113th; 19:53.1) and Sam Beaudin (125th; 20:12.3) finished up the times for Western.

The Big Red was led by Nathaniel Redden who took seventh with a time of 16:53.4 and the top time of any boy in the Reflector coverage area. Justin Robinson (33rd; 17:58.2) and Ethan Elliott (45th; 18:20.0) also had a strong showing for Plymouth. Nick Bowser (89th; 19:11.6), Michael Collins (110th; 19:48.5), Gaige Porter (132nd; 20:28.6) and Aaron Burnett (170th; 23:20.4) rounded out the Plymouth times.

Jared Arnold paced the Flyers with an 11th place finish in 16:59.0. Noah Avandano took 54th with an 18:31.9 and John Dowdell finished in 67th with an 18:41.9. Brandon McCall (87th; 19:08.1), Sam Sigsworth (96th; 19:18.1), Luke Cecolli (139th; 20:38.6) and Owen Duncan (151st; 21:05.3) rounded out the scoring for St. Paul.

In the Division III girls race, New London took seventh with 200 points and St. Paul finished in 12th with 306 points. Western Reserve took 19th with 463 points and Plymouth took 23rd with 648 points. There were 27 teams and 183 runners.

Morgan Luedy led the Wildcats with a 23rd place finish and a 20:53.8 time. Gabrielle Osterland finished in 36th with a 21:19.0 and Kaylin Williams finished in 45th with a 21:34.0. Savannah Shaver (49th; 21:52..6), Eden Copley (50th; 22:04.4), Sidney Allen (82nd; 22:50.4) and Angie Ruggles (107th; 23:50.8) rounded out the scoring for New London.

Lily Dowdell of St. Paul finished with the best time of all of the area Division III female athletes with a 19:59.2 and took sixth place. Rachael Beat took 31st with a 21:11.0. Alexandra Abel (97th; 23:18.1), Ally Brown (28th; 23:23.1), Catherine Massie (117th; 24:07.1) and Abby Fitzgerald (128th; 24:22.8) rounded out the placers for the Flyers.

The Lady Riders saw McKenna Woodruff finish in 61st with a 22:26.8 while Allison Shawver took 76th with a 22:39.7. Tabi Pausch (100th; 23:25.7), Brooke Perkins (115th; 24:06.0), McKinley Shawver (116th; 24:06.1), Bell Good (135th; 25:07.2) and Julia Church (143rd; 25:23.8) finished out the scoring for Western Reserve.

Plymouth saw Gracie Roberts post the team-best time of 23:04.4 good for 91st place. Eliza Redden (149th; 25:55.9),Claudia Caudill (111th; 23:59.4), Kelsey Blankenship (152nd; 26:21.8), Natalie Snyder (153rd; 26:31.1), Hannah Hardman (170th; 29:11.2) and Ally Melton (180th; 31:25.6) rounded out the Big Red times.

In the Division II boys varsity race, Edison took sixth out of 19 teams with 197 points. There were 133 runners in the race.

The chargers were led by Daniel Lambert who crossed in 15th place with a time of 17:07.7 and Tyler Coon who finished in 20th with a 17:11.0. Gavin Schaeffer (50th; 18:12.6), Brandon Tice (51st; 18:12.6), Jacob Grant (61st; 18:27.8), Gabe Tice (88th; 19:01.9) and Jackson DeVault (105th; 19:35.5) contributed to the sixth place finish.

In the Division II girls varsity race, Edison took eighth while Willard finished in 13th. Norwalk took 17th out of 22 teams. There were 145 runners in the event.

Edison’s Isabel Chasney finished with the top Division II female area time of 20:14.4 and a 13th place finish. Madison Moyer took 19th with a 20:30.0 and Ashley Sneider took 22nd with a 20:36.2. Carlie Shover (67th; 22:09.2), Catie Houser (121st; 24:36.8), Abbey Schnevey (133rd; 26:8.3) and Hailey Stoll (141st; 28:05.0) rounded out the Charger times.

For Willard, Emily Rothhaar took 23rd with a 20:38.3 and Jillian Scholemer took 38th with a 21:23.5. Amy Del Angel (68th; 22:11.2), Alyssa Strayer (83rd; 22:48.1), Felicia Rosvanis (87th; 23:06.1), Taylor Chaffins (125th; 24:54.2) and Lesley Burton (126th; 25:14.9) added to the performance.

The Truckers saw a good performance from Elyse Coe who took 41st with a 21:26.7 and Lauryn Maloney who took 58th with a 22:04.1. Cayla Sowders (81st; 22:45.7), Jada Thomas (92nd; 23:17.8), Kassidy Smith (98th; 25:36.5), Allison Reyna (113rd; 24:16.6) and Scarlett Kirchbaum (142nf; 28:46.9) rounded out the Norwalk runners.

In the Division I boys race, Norwalk took 13th out of 30 teams with 329 points. There were 212 runners in the race.

Leading the way for the Truckers was Julian Go who took 42nd with a 16:53.7 and Ethan Bores who finished in 43rd with a 16:56.2. Christopher Mohr (72nd; 17:19.9), Quinnlan Hipp (80th; 17:23.2), Nicholas Berry (103rd; 17:38.2) and Robert Vazquez (123rd; 17:57.0) rounded out the Trucker times.

VOLLEYBALL

Trojans improve to 12-1

The South Central Trojans traveled to Shelby for a successful quad meet that saw three wins come their way. The Trojans started the evening beating Shelby in three sets 25-21, 21-25 and 25-21. They then made quick work of Lexington winning 25-21 and 25-10 followed by a 25-5 and 25-12 win over Mansfield Christian.

On the day, Summer Sweeting was a perfect 201-for-201 setting and collected 76 total assists over the three matches. She was also the leading server with nine total aces and a perfect 31-for-31 serving. She also added four blocks. Lexie Adams had a successful afternoon hitting with 18 kills on 31-for-34 attempts. She also added nine blocks and 20 digs.

Olivia Keysor had an all around successful quad meet with Olivia Keysor 23/25 with 15 kills, 32 digs and 12-for-12 serving and an ace. Sarah Oney chipped in with 29 digs and eight aces on 20 of 22 serving. Danni Ott added five kills on 10 of 12 hitting, Erin Brown had an ace and was 11-for-13 from the service line and Cheyanne Swander added four kills on 7 of 8 hitting.

Eagles drop match at BC

The Monroeville Eagles visited the Buckeye Central Buckettes on Saturday in a highly anticipated matchup, but the Eagles dropped teh contest in three sets, 17-25, 17-25 and 26-28.

Stacia Stieber had a perfect night serving going 10-for-10 and added 20 digs while Kara Schafer was 14-for-15 and was 82-for-83 with 32 assists. Rachel Clingman was 5-for-5 with an ace from the service line. Ashlyn Tommas led the Eagles in kills with 17 and 18 digs. Kelsie Palmer (8), Kirsten Stieber (5) and Morganne Stanley (5) also had a good afternoon hitting. Stieber also added 15 digs.

The junior varsity team took the victory in two sets winning 25-23 and 25-22.

FOOTBALL

Norwalk freshmen tie Shelby

The Norwalk Freshmen football team played a tough game at Shelby that resulted in a 0-0 tie Thursday night. Luke Weaver, Josh Neuberger and Colton Johnson made outstanding plays on defense, while Evan Stumpf, Alec Maloney and Gabe Phillips ran through holes provided by Austin Shepard and the rest of the offensive line. Norwalk next travels to Ontario to play the Warriors next Thursday, September 22.

JH SPORTS

Norwalk sweeps Ashland Quad

Norwalk seventh grade volleyball swept the Ashland Quad on Saturday against Willard, Ashland and Ashland Crestview.

Norwalk defeated Willard in 3 sets 25-7, 23-25, 25-23. Sydney Kuhl served 29 for 29 with 24 points and 7 kills. Kira Appeman served 11 for 12 with 8 points and 8 kills.

Norwalk also beat the Ashland Arrows in 3 sets 25-22, 23-25 and 25-15. Sophia Ott served 19 for 20 with 15 points and had 33 assists. Sydney Kuhl served 21 for 21 with 15 points and had 7 kills. Makenna Dendinger had 4 out of 5 attacks with 1 kill. Harlee Genovesi served 9 for 9 with 4 points and had 21 of 24 target passes. Sierra Zurcher contributed 7 hits with 4 kills while Jillian nolan had 100% passing for the Truckers.

Norwalk cruised against Crestview in 2 sets 25-15, 25-11. Sierra Zurcher was 8 for 9 serving with 8 points. Zurcher also contributed 9 hits with 4 kills. Sydney Kuhl served 20 for 20 with 17 points. Sophia Ott had 20 assists and Harlee Genovesi had 8 of 9 target passes. Alena Arndt had 100% serving, Jillian Nolan had 100% passing while Paris Snyder contributed 3 digs for Norwalk.

The Truckers are back in action on Monday in Tiffin at 5pm.

Norwalk XC competes

The Norwalk junior high cross country team traveled to Galion for the Galion Invite on Saturday. Fortunately, the rain stayed away for the teams to run their races. Chaz Smith finished 13th place with a time of 12.19. Achtin Petersen finished 37th with a time of 13.18. Xavier Sweet finished 45th with at time of 13:30. Ethan Schmenk set his personal best time of 14.24 and David Kraus with a time of 14.54.

Luke Brown 15.34. Landon Klett 16.09. Trenton Goostreet 17.50.

Kayla Cring and Avery Dumbeck finished 50th and 51st with times of 15.31 and 15.37. Lana Olgesby ran her best race with a time of 15.58 for a 59th place finish. Great job to Sara Ramos for her hard fight to the finish line. Abby Hart 17.27. Sara Ramos 22.01 and Erica Johnson 34.15.

The teams has a home meet on Tuesday at the reservoir.

Norwalk losses on Thursday

On Thursday, the eighth grade volleyball team played against Ontario at home. Everyone played well, but unfortunately were defeated in three games with a final score of 21-25. Marie Clouse was the teams lead server was six consecutive points.

Monroeville cruises

The Monroeville seventh grade volleyball team defeated Plymouth 25-3 and 25-6. Graisyn Yoder was 15-of-15 serving with an ace while Grace Tonelli was 16-of-16 with four aces. Melana Appeman added three kills. The Lady Eagles are now 6-0 in the conference.

Monroeville’s eighth grade volleyball teams also defeated Plymouth 25-9 and 25-15 to improve to 5-1 in the conference. Leading the Lady Eagles was Tana Scheid serving 7-of-9 with four aces and seven kills. Payton Scheid was 11-of-11 serving with three aces. Kylee Brooks had four kills.