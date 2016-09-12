Go Figure!

4

The number of games Edison girls soccer player Savanna Smith has recorded a hat trick or better. Smith has 15 goals on the season. She scored four goals twice including the latest 5-2 win over Port Clinton.

5

Number of touchdown passes New London’s Dane Mathews threw in a Wildcat loss to Wellington. He completed 14 of 31 passes for 273 yards.

5

Number of carries Monroeville’s Logan Benfer needed to accumulate 122 yards rushing. He found the end zone twice in a 28-16 home win over Margaretta.

4

Number of birdies recorded by Norwalk’s Max Berry during his fifth place round of 74 during the Findlay District Preview tournament. He also recorded an Eagle.

20:33.8

The time it took St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell to finish the race at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival over the weekend. She took 28th place in the 355 participant Girls Division III race.

7-1

The overall record of South Central’s volleyball teams aver their 4-set win over Colonel Crawford on Saturday. The Trojans are 3-1 in the Firelands Conference with their only loss coming against St. Paul.

27

Number of kills by Norwalk’s Cara MacFarland in two matches last week. The Truckers defeated Bellevue and NOL competitor Willard in three sets each on Tuesday and Thursday.

17:02.3

The time it took Plymouth’s Nathanial Redden to cross the finish line during Saturday’s Tiffin Cross Country Carnival during the Boys Division III-A race. It was the fastest time for an area boy during the carnival.

2

The point differential between Norwalk and Lexington during Friday night’s 9-7 football game. The Truckers picked up a safety after Griffin Rinner’s punt pinned the Minutemen back on the 4-yard line. The next play, the Truckers recorded the safety and ultimately earned the win.

17

Number of kills recorded by Monroeville’s Ashlyn Tommas during last week’s 4-set win over New London. The Eagles won 25-14,22-25, 25-11 and 25-6.

89

The longest run by St. Paul’s Derek Gross this season. He has piled up 424 yards and four rushing touchdowns in three games this season.

9-2

The record of Norwalk’s girls tennis team. On Thursday, the Truckers beat Willard 4-0 to earn the NOL win. They are 5-0 in the conference.

216

The amount of yards for South Central’s Aaron Lamoreaux had during his breakout performance at quarterback going 21 for 35 with 216 yards and a touchdown in a 26-21 win over Crestline. It was the Trojans first win of the season.

If you have an interesting number you think we should know about, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and let us know the significance. You could see it used in our weekly Go Figure! section.