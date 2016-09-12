Drivers bring speed machines to Norwalk

Is 250 miles per hour fast enough?

Tuesday's Hot Rod Drag Week event at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk will feature an unprecedented 400 cars that reach faster speeds than some airplanes. It's part of a five-day, four-city drag racing event that begins today in Hebron, 30 miles east of Columbus.

Competitors will cover more than 1,000 miles on a specified route in the same car with the same engine to determine who earns the title of "Fastest Street Car in America."

"You are going to see an exotic cross-section of cars, from a '57 Chevy all the way through to a late model or 2017 Corvette. That covers a broad spectrum," said Bill Bader, president and co-owner of Summit Motorsports Park. "You have muscle cars, you have nostalgia cars, you have hot rods, you have street rods, you have super cars. You're going to see 250 mile-per-hour cars. It's pretty amazing to see."

Racers will be on site from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and children under 13 are free.

Competitors will vie for crowns in several categories: unlimited, ultimate iron, pro street, modified, super street, street race, gasser, hot rod, and street machine eliminator.

The 12th annual event is part of 'Summit Motorsports Parks history of hosting a drag race for more than 40 years. Each August, the track hosts Night Under Fire, the largest single-day drag race in the world. The 30,000-seat facility attracts a half-million spectators each season.

Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are core markets targeted by the track's advertising team. It's located 59 miles from Toledo and 119 miles from Detroit. The northern half of Ohio is littered with tier 1 and tier 2 automotive supply companies, and Fisher Body began in Norwalk.

The Midwest is a car crazy market, where a car show can be found on every night of the week during the summer. This year's Hot Rod Drag Week has attracted 400 participants -- 50 more than 2015 -- which signed up in 17 minutes.

The defending champion is Tom Bailey, who won last year driving a '69 Camaro.

"Drag racing is in the infancy phase of its product life cycle," Bader said. "It's growing. It's gaining in popularity."

He believes 15 to 25 percent of Tuesday's spectators will be from the area between Lima and Toledo (There are 4.5 million people who live within 60 miles of Norwalk). The attendees are part of the fabric of America that relishes speed.

"It defies imagination and logic that some of these cars are streetable and go down a racetrack at 250 miles per hour," Bader said. "People have been infatuated with speed from Adam and Eve forward. We like things fast. We're a performance car nation, even though the government tries to ram all these go green vehicles, fuel-efficient this, and government-regulated that down our throats.

"We love speed. It's the automobile in general. People have an infatuation, affinity, a love, a passion for their first vehicle. They call them their mistress, the other woman. They love looking at them, they love polishing them, they love driving them. We are a culture of excess."

After Tuesday's appearance in Norwalk, the event moves to U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich., on Wednesday, then to Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, Ind., on Thursday before returning to Hebron on Friday.

