Your Reflector Players of the Week nominees

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 5:30 PM

Week 3 of the Reflector player of the week contest saw some impressive performances. Here are your nominees.

Cara MacFarland of Norwalk compiled 27 kills, 21 digs and 10 points in two Norwalk victories over Bellevue and Willard this week.

Jimmy Edelman of St. Paul fired a 38 at Eagle Creek in a 167-186 win over Plymouth.

Savanna Smith of Edison scored four goals in a 5-2 soccer win over Port Clinton on Wednesday.

Max Berry of Norwalk continued his pace on the golf course taking fifth place at the Findlay District Preview with a 74. He recorded four birdies and an eagle in the round.

For football, Kade Collins of Plymouth went 8 for 11 with 155 yards and two touchdowns while carrying the ball eight times for 83 yards and a TD in the Big Red’s 37-20 win over Willard.

Logan Benfer of Monroeville had five carries for 129 yards and a pair of TDs in a 28-16 win over Margaretta.

Dane Mathews of New London there for 273 yard and five touchdowns during the Wildcats 62-44 loss at Wellington.

Derek Gross of St. Paul finds himself nominated again after running the football 22 times for 202 yards and two scores. St. Paul defeated Tiffin Calvert 24-19 on Saturday.

Fans can vote for four football and four fall sports players of the week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. To vote, visit: norwalkreflector.com/playeroftheweek.

