Locals compete at Tiffin Carnival

In the girls Division II-B Varsity race, the Willard girls took ninth out of 39 teams. Emily Rothhaar took eighth overall with a 20:34.7. Emily Schloemer finished in 32nd with a 21:50.5 while Amy Del Angel finished in 65th with a 22:49.2.

In the Girls Division II-A Varsity race, Edison took 17th while Norwalk placed 20th. The Lady Chargers were led by Isabel Chasney in 29th with a 20:38.2, Madison Moyer in 46th with a 21:02.0 and Ashley Sneider in 51st with a 21:08.3. The Lady Truckers saw Elyse Coe finish in 60th with a 21:23.9, Lauryn Maloney in 112th with a 22:34.2 and Jada Thomas take 116th with a 22:37.0.

In the girls Division III varsity race, New London finished 18th out of 53 teams, St. Paul took 28th, Western Reserve took 39th and Plymouth took 43rd.

Morgan Luedy of NL finished in 57th with a time of 21:28.3, Gabrielle Osterland finished in 87th with a 22:04.4 and Savannah Shaver was 113th with a 22.31.8. For the Flyers, Lily Dowdell took 28th with a 20:33.8, Rachael Beat took 102nd with a 22:22.5 and Anne Ware finished in 155th with a 23:14.5. The Lady ‘Riders saw Allison Shawver with in 153rd with a 23:12.6, McKenna Woodruff take 205th with a 24:07.3 and McKinley Shawver finish in 228th with a 24:34.5.

On the boys side, Western Reserve took fifth in the Division III-B Varsity race. Brendan Oswalt cross the finish line in fourth with a 17:53.8 and Trevor Tucker took fifth with an 18:11.4. Eli Webb finished in 33rd with a 19:04.5

In the Division III-A race, New London took 12th, Plymouth took 26th, Willard 28th and St. Paul 31st. NL was led by Carson Coey in 26th with a 17:14.3, Curtis Joppeck in 48th with a 17:41.9 and Dominic Albaugh in 57th with a 17:50.2. Plymouth saw Nathaniel Redden cross the finish line in 19th with a 17:02.7, Justin Robinson in 85th with a 18:17.4 and Ethan Ellion finish 103rd with an 18:26.3. Willard saw Garrett Risser (112th) run an 18:34.6, Justin Gillmor (113th) run an 18:35.4 and Bake Smith (126th) run an 18:46.2. Jared Arnold led the Flyers with a 22nd place finish in a time of 17:10.7 and Noah Avandano with a 19:00.9 and a 140th place finish.

In the Boys Division II Varsity race, Edison finished in 17th and Norwalk took 29th. Daniel Lambert led the Chargers with a 23rd place finish in 17:12.2. Tyler Coon crossed right behind him in 24th with a time of 17:14.2 and Jacob Grant finished in 134th with an 18:45.5. For Norwalk, Robert Vazquez took 63rd with a 17:56.4, Mitchell Sommers (114th) ran an 18:29.6 and Had Obelsby (160th) ran a 19:00.5.

Volleyball

SC beats CC

South Central took a 4-set win at Colonel Crawford on Saturday winning 14-25, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-17. Lexie Adams was 24 for 24 hitting with eight kills. Olivia Keysor and Sarah Oney added eight kills each as well. Summer Sweeting was 90 for 91 setting and tallied 28 assists. Jenna West added 15 digs while Keysor and Oney added 14 each. The Trojans improve to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Firelands Conference. The JV squad also won 25-15 and 25-18.

Monroeville beats Upper

The Eagles continued to get back on track on Saturday beating Upper Sandusky in three sets 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18. Sam Gardocky recorded six aces while Kara Schafer added 30 assists. Kelsie Palmer added 11 kills and two blocks while Ashlyn Tommas had nine and Brook Barman had seven kills. The Eagles improve to 4-3 and 2-2 in the FC. The JV squad won 25-14 and 25-20 to give the Eagles the clean sweep over the Rams.

Truckers have rough day

The Norwalk Truckers dropped two matches and won one on Saturday losing to Gahanna Lincoln and Riverside before beating Westerville Central in two sets. Leading the way was Cara MacFarland with 15 kills and 15 digs. Lyndsey Sheldon added 12 kills and five digs while Sara Staley sent down 18 kills and added 15 digs. Anne Davidson recorded 17 digs and Alaina Kelley had 35 assists with 14 digs.

“This was not our best weekend,” Norwalk coach Angie Kalizewski said. “We struggled to put things together the way we would have liked. We will get back to the gym on Monday and hopefully get things back on track. You will have your ups and downs and this was one of our downs. We will just have to bounce back from it.”

St. Paul wins Norwalk JV Invite

The St Paul JV Volleyball team won the Norwalk JV invite on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers beat Hathaway Brown in the quarterfinals 25-13 and 25-14. In the semifinals, St. Paul took down Clyde 25-14 and 25-14 while beating Perkins in the finals 27-25 and 25-15. Kennedy Stand led the way with 54 digs on the day and Megan Hammersmith was 47 of 51 hitting with 28 kills. Holly Powers added 17 kills while Anna Lukasko chipped in with 14. Libby Dvorak had 24 service points with six aces and Powers added 15 points with six aces. The Flyers are now 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in the FC.

Soccer

Norwalk picks up NOL win

Norwalk Girls soccer shut out Tiffin for their first league win of the season. Scoring for the Truckers were Mara Jaworski (2), Kaelyn Harkness (2), Summerlee Bigler, and Quinn Jaworski. Next game is Tuesday at home against Sandusky.

Middle School Volleyball

Truckers drop two

The Norwalk seventh grade volleyball team participated in a tri match on Saturday with Vermillion and Monroeville. The Truckers fell to Vermillion in three sets 25-18, 25-27 and 16-25. Mikaylah Konik was the top server for the Truckers with nine points. Sydney Kuhl served seven points, five kills and a solo block. Kira Appeman had 16 hits including 10 kills and a solo block. While Harlee Genovesi contributed six points for the Truckers. Norwalk also lost to the Eagles in two sets 21-25 and 10-25. Kira Appeman had 17 passes with five digs and nine hits including six kills. Sydney Kuhl had nine hits with two solo blocks. Sophia Ott contributed 26 assist. The Truckers will play the Sandusky Blue Streaks on Monday at 5pm in Sandusky.