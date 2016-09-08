Ten questions re-visited as the NFL season opens

OK, we changed Question No. 10: Will Ryan Fitzpatrick ever re-sign with the New York Jets? (He re-signed.) And replaced it with a new question about another former Rams quarterback. Otherwise, the same questions and uncertainties remain.

Training camp and exhibition play shed some light, and in some cases the focus changed. For example, no longer must we wonder if Mark Sanchez is really the guy in Denver. (He's now a backup in Dallas.) But the guy who is the guy in the Mile High City is equally surprising.

The quarterback carousel spun wildly in August and early September. When Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset Feb. 7 following the Broncos' Super Bowl victory over the Panthers, who would've thought Blaine Gabbert, Jimmy Garoppolo, Case Keenum, Dak Prescott, Trevor Siemian, and perhaps Shaun Hill would be opening-day starters seven months later.

1. Trevor Siemian, really?

He was the 14th-ranked QB in the Big Ten in 2014 at Northwestern, and his season ended early with a torn ACL. He was so unsure of his football future he lined up a job in commercial real estate. He was drafted in the seventh round, No. 250 overall, in 2015 -- just six picks ahead of Mr. Irrelevant. Now, after a year behind Manning and Brock Osweiler in Denver in which his only regular-season snap was a kneel-down, Siemian is the opening-day starter for the defending champs.

2. will carolina suffer a super hangover?

Don't think so. Reigning league MVP Cam Newton still hasn't reached his ceiling. Gifted wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is back after missing the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL. Running back Jonathan Stewart, slowed by a foot injury late last season, is healthy, too. And did we mention the Panthers' defense -- you know, the one with the best front seven in football? This remains a hungry, ascending team, one that still has something to prove.

3. Can the Pats survive four games without Brady?

Certainly. It's Garoppolo's team for the first four games of 2016 while Tom Brady serves his "Deflate-gate" suspension. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see the Patriots emerge from those four contests with a 3-1 record. Sure, the Sunday night opener in Arizona could be brutal. Even a 2-2 start shouldn't kill Bill Belichick's squad, which has won seven consecutive AFC East titles, and 12 of the last 13. Just put them down for a 12-4 record and we'll see you in January.

4. Who starts first, Jared Goff or Carson Wentz?

They went 1-2 in the draft -- Goff to the Rams and Wentz to the Eagles, with both teams trading a boatload of picks to move up. But on opening day it will be 2-1, with Wentz starting for Philadelphia against Cleveland. As for Goff? He'll be the guy holding the clipboard Monday night as the Rams' No. 3 quarterback against San Francisco. Because of a rib injury, Wentz participated in only 39 preseason plays, so opening against the hapless Browns helps.

5. Is Arizona's window of opportunity closing?

Maybe. Maybe not. The Big Red went 1-3 during the preseason, committed 11 turnovers and allowed a league-high 101 points. No worries. Coming off a 13-3 season that included an NFC title-game appearance, coach Bruce Arians is supremely confident. His roster is stacked. Areas once considered weaknesses might now be strengths. Like the Johnson & Johnson backfield of David and Chris. Or a pass rush bolstered by the additions of LB Chandler Jones and DT Robert Nkemdiche.

6. What should we expect from Ezekiel Ellliott?

It would be nice if Elliott starting making headlines on the field for a change. From the allegations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend to his eyebrow-raising visit to a pot shop in Seattle, it's been a high-maintenance offseason for the running back from John Burroughs. Now that the real games are here, Elliott is being counted on to provide yards -- lots of yards -- to a Cowboys offense that could be without injured quarterback Tony Romo for a couple of months.

7. Who's the toughest foe on San Diego's schedule?

The correct answer would be everyone. The Chargers are coming off a 4-12 season, their worst finish since 2003. They've made the playoffs only once since 2009, and no coach's seat is warmer entering 2016 than Mike McCoy's. With a tax initiative on the November ballot for a proposed downtown stadium, a fast start could sway some voters. But three of the Chargers' first six games are vs. AFC West foes, and the Bolts have lost 10 of their last 12 division games.

8. Can RGIII rediscover his magic in Cleveland?

Not likely, based on what we saw in the preseason. The offense looked disjointed, and Robert Griffin III didn't find a rhythm. At face value his numbers were decent, and he did throw a few good deep balls. But the Browns managed only five TDs in exhibition play and went winless (0-4). New coach Hue Jackson's reputation for developing quarterbacks will be tested. Until Josh Gordon returns in Game 5, RGIII won't have much to throw to besides TE Gary Barnidge.

9. Who will be the NFL's most improved teams?

Oakland, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Tennessee all look like potential climbers. The Raiders haven't had a winning record or a playoff appearance since 2002 -- longer droughts than even the Rams. But just in time for Las Vegas, Mark Davis' team appears on the verge of good things. Like Oakland, Shad Khan's Jaguars had a strong offseason personnel-wise. In Tampa, Jameis Winston is living up to his No. 1 overall draft status, while Tennessee is trying to win with power football.

10. Will Sam Bradford find success in Minnesota?

If it doesn't happen there, it's probably not going to happen for the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2010. In the Twin Cities, Bradford easily is surrounded by the best supporting cast of his career. The Vikings play strong defense, have the league's best running back in Adrian Peterson and are well-coached. Pat Shurmur, his offensive coordinator as a rookie in St. Louis, is on the Vikings' staff. That helps. If Bradford stays healthy, he could play in his first postseason game.

