Monroeville defeats New London in four

Monroeville (3-3 overall, 2-2 Firelands Conference) won in four, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11, 25-6.

Ashlyn Tommas led the Eagles with nine aces, while Stacia Stieber added four. Kara Schafer had a huge night, setting 92 for 92 with 38 assists, while also tallying 12 digs, six kills and a block. Tommas had a team-high 17 kills to go along with 12 digs and two blocks. Maddie Elmlinger added 12 digs and Kelsie Palmer had eight kills and a block.

Lili Bartow scored 11 points for the Ladycats (1-5, 0-4). Defensively, Breanna Wilson recorded 18 digs.

Monroeville’s jayvee squad also tallied a win.

The Eagles will go to Upper Sandusky on Saturday, while the Ladycats host St. Paul on Tuesday.

Norwalk holds on for win

WILLARD — The Lady Truckers were able to fend off the Crimson Flashes for a Northern Ohio League win.

Norwalk earned wins of 25-10, 25-22, 25-20.

Ally Douglas led the Trucker offense with 12 points, including two aces, while Cara MacFarland scored 10 points and had 18 kills. Sara Staley notched 11 kills. Alaina Kelley recorded 35 assists and 24 digs.

The Lady Truckers are scheduled to compete at the Holy Name Invite in Parma Heights on Saturday at 11 a.m.

WR downs Plymouth

COLLINS — The Lady ‘Riders swept the Big Red 26-24, 25-17, 25-8 for an FC win.

Western Reserve improves to 5-1, 3-1.

Mogan Boswell led the ‘Riders with 13 points and three aces while Morgan White scored 11 points including three aces.

Avery Tubbs led hitters with 16 kills and Brooke Ommert had seven kills. Joleen Muenz notched 12 digs, while Andrea Robson was 72 for 75 setting with 35 assists.

Western will host Crestview on Tuesday, while Plymouth goes to Mansfield Senior for a tri meet on Saturday.

SOCCER

Edison beats Port Clinton

The Lady Chargers took down Port Clinton on Wednesday 5-2. Savannah Smith scored off of a cross from Hanna Ceja 18 minutes into the game. She scored four goals and added an assist. Ceja added two assists. Coley Branum added the other goad and Elizabeth Pruitt recorded 10 saves in the net.

BOYS GOLF

Truckers take fifth

Norwalk competed in the Findlay District Preview at Red Hawk Run in Findlay on Wednesday.

The Truckers finished 5th out of 14 teams with a 329. Toledo St. John was the champion with a total of 296. Senior Max Berry was team medalist and 5th overall with a 74. Cam Nickoli shot 82, Jarod Kessler 86, Braden Nunez 87, Jonah Mersereau 94 and Owen Rhodes 100.

The team is back in NOL action today at Bellevue with Sandusky at Sleepy Hollow.

GIRLS GOLF

Lady Truckers tab victory

The Norwalk girls golf team traveled to New Washington and defeated the Buckeye Central 185-228 in an independemt golf match at Cranberry Hills on Thursday.

Addie Mannino led the ladies with a 43, and was backed up by Ellie Schneider’s 45 and Bethany Cring’s 46. Ana Little who birdied the par-4 first hole added a 51 to round out the Norwalk scoring.

The Lady Truckers’ record now stands at 7-3 in nine hole matches and 46-27 including tournaments.

“Nice win and a good performance on a course none of these girls had ever seen,” Norwalk coach Don Nardecchia said. “Most of the season we have used the 1-2 of Addie and Ellie, but Bethany is becoming a better ball-striker and is making her bid to rebrand that group as the top-three.

“These teams really enjoyed playing together and that helps grow the game among high school girls. Buckeye is a small school and is rebuilding this year and I was happy with the way we kept a competitive focus. We have a very important match at Tiffin on Tuesday and I am looking for a couple more scores in the 40s to surface. We are getting close and we need that type of production with the NOL tournament next weekend,” Nardecchia said.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Norwalk 7th, 8th top Willard

WILLARD — The Lady Trucker eighth grade volleyball team traveled to Willard and brought home a win.

Marie Clouse and Janel Jubak were the teams leading servers. Clouse earned seven consecutive points and Janel scored 10 total points.

The Norwalk seventh grade volleyball team also earned an NOL win against Willard.

The Lady Truckers beat the Flashes 25-11, 25-18.

Sydney Kuhl was 16 for 16 serving with 14 points to go with three kills. Sophia Ott served 10 points and had 18 assists. Harlee Genovesi was 100% serving with three points. Kira Appeman notched six kills and a pair solo blocks. Jillian Nolan and Makenna Dendinger each contributed 100% passing for the Truckers.

Norwalk will be heading to Vermillion to compete in a tri match against Monroeville and Vermillion on Saturday.

NCS 7th, 8th defeat Crestview

Both the Lady Flyer seventh and eighth grade teams beat Ashland Crestview in FC action on Thursday.

For the seventh grade squad, Megan Liebold was 5 for 5 in serving with four aces, while Maddie Jaworski was 7 for 7 with three aces. Sarah Matlack led the girls with three kills. Norwalk Catholic School moved to 3-1 on the year.

The eighth grade team had Morgan Baxter serving 19 for 19 with four aces and Olivia Englert contributed 12 points with two aces. Danielle Smith laid down four blocks on the night as the Lady Flyers moved to 4-0.

SCHEDULE

Today

Football

Norwalk at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Plymouth at Willard, 7 p.m.

Margaretta at Monroeville, 7 p.m.

Western Reserve at Edison, 7 p.m.

Crestline at South Central, 7 p.m.

New London at Wellington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Football

Tiffin Calvert at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Col. Crawford at South Central, 10 a.m.

Norwalk at Holy Name Invite, 11 a.m.

Monroeville at Upper Sandusky, 10 a.m.

Plymouth at Mansfield Senior, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Tiffin Carnival, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Edison at Woodmore, 11 a.m.

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Edison at Crestview, 11 a.m.

Boys Golf

Jim Denos Norwalk Invite, 1:30 p.m.