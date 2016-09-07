Willard's Danhoff earns MIAA Player of the Week

After leading the Knights to a 3-0 finish at the University of Chicago Gargoyle Classic over the weekend, Danhoff picked up MVP honors and made the All-Tournament team. Her performance also nabbed her Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Volleyball Player of the Week honors. It marked the fourth time in her career she earned the weekly award.

"Laura played as a complete player all weekend," said Calvin head coach Amber Warners. "Her creativity on offense was impressive and her consistency on serving tough and playing defense is something she has improved on since last year."

Danhoff was named the Tournament MVP after hitting .525 on the weekend and finishing the tournament with 33 kills and six service aces. She also notched 15 digs last weekend, including a career-high nine digs against Chicago on Saturday.

The 2013 Willard alum helped the Calvin women's volleyball team move up two spots in the latest set of AVCA Division III Top 25 rankings. The Knights are ranked third in this week's poll after opening the year ranked fifth.