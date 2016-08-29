Go Figure!

4 The number of touchdowns Willard quarterback Ethan Daub threw against Margaretta on Friday — equaling his season total from a year ago. He threw for 309 yards after completing 20 of 30 passes. He also added a 78-yard touchdown in Willard’s season-opening, 31-24 win over Margaretta.

1 The point scoring difference between Edison and Liberty Center at the Seneca East Invitational on Saturday. Edison claimed first place in the boys Orange Division during the Saturday morning race. Daniel Lambert ran a 17:22.21 while teammate Tyler Coon ran a 17:22.57 to finish in third and fourth place. The Chargers finished with 78 points to take the team title.

38 The number of assists St. Paul junior Rachel Bleile had in the Lady Flyers’ opener against South Central. They won with scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17.

4-0 The record of the Lady Trucker tennis team, who is also 2-0 in the Northern Ohio League. Brook Fries won the second singles on Friday against Port Clinton in dominating fashion 6-1 and 6-0.

5 Aces from Plymouth’s Sarah Simmons in Saturday’s match versus Mansfield Christian. The Big Red started the season 3-0 after going 0-14 last season.

15th Overall finish for Norwalk sophomore Chris Mohr at the Seneca East Invitational. He crossed the finish line in 17:26.

4 Number of goals Edison’s Savanna Smith scored in a 5-5 tie with Rossford. Smith received assists from Jillian Danda, Sophie Clark and Shelby Pruitt. Coley Branum scored unassited with 11 minutes remaining to tie the match.

288 Total number of yards Plymouth’s Dylan Carroll and Seth Bailey combined for in the big Red’s 39-19 win over Buckeye Central in Week 1. Plymouth recorded 416 rushing yards on 53 carries. The duo also combined for five touchdowns.

208 Number of yards for St. Paul running back Derek Gross in the Flyers’ 34-0 win over Sandusky St. Mary’s on Saturday evening. He reached the end zone twice including an 89-yard score.

Readers: If you have an interesting number you would like us to know about from a high school event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or on Twitter to @JakeFurr11 or @logangreszler.