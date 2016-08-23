Tuesday sports roundup

Leading the way for New London was Delaney Porter with six kills, Kaitlyn Speicher three kills and 12 digs, Lilian Bartow 12 assists and Bre Wilson added 15 digs.

The Ladycats dropped to 1-1 over, 0-1 in the FC.

They’ll get right back to work on Thursday at Black River.

Monroeville cruises past Western

The Monroeville Lady Eagles opened Fireland Conference play win a 3-0 win over the Western Reserve Lady Roughriders.

The Eagles took all three games 25-14, 25-17 and 25-21. Kelsie Palmer was 10 for 11 serving with 4 aces and Kara Schafer was 16 for 16 with three aces.

Shafer added 26 assists while Ashlyn Tommas had 12 kills, Brooke Barman had seven kills and one block, Kirsten Steiber had 6 kills and 23 digs and Kelsie Palmer had five kills and three blocks. The Lady Eagles improve to 2-0 and 1-0 in the FC.

Pirates down Crimson Flashes

PERKINS TWP. — Willard had some promising moments in Tuesday’s non-conference match against Perkins.

However, the Lady Pirates came out on top tallying wins of 25-20, 25-9, 25-17.

The Lady Flashes fell to 0-2 on the season.

Willard will host Lexington on Thursday in another non-league matchup.

Plymouth grabs win No. 3 over Mapleton

The Plymouth Big Red grabbed a 5-set thrilling win over Mapleton to improve to 3-0 on the year.

The Big Red won by scores of 16-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 17-7. They are now 1-0 in the Firelands Conference

GOLF

Lady Truckers earn non-league win

The Norwalk girls’ golf team completed the first half of their season with a 194-206 win over Mansfield Madison at The Woods at Possum Run.

The 1-2 punch of seniors Ellie Schneider and Addie Mannino led Norwalk with scores of 45 and 48, respectively.

Also scoring for Norwalk was Ana Little and Darian Brooks.

The Lady Truckers’ record stands at 44-26 as they slow down the marathon pace of matches and tournaments and look to a month of dual matches.

“I really like what I have seen so far,” Norwalk coach Don Nardecchia said. “As far as the Northern Ohio League race we went 3-1 through the first round and added a second round win over Willard as well. At 4-1 we have a huge maatch at Bellevue on September 1. We also visit Tiffin and then the 18-hole NOL tournament. We finish up with first-place Shelby at Eagle Creek to round out the league schedule.

“We have a lot of work to do, but now we have the time to prepare for a strong finish. This is the first time the NOL has conducted a two round regular season to go with the tournament. It gives the ladies a real goal to strive for. They have positioned themselves to play very meaningful matches in September and that is all I can ask for as a coach.”

SOCCER

Edison, Rossford finish in tie

Despite Savanna Smith’s four goals, the Lady Chargers ended up in a 5-5 with the Lady Bulldogs on Monday.

Smith received assists from Jillian Danda, Sophie Clark and Shelby Pruitt. Coley Branum scored unassited with 11 minutes remaining to tie the match.

Elizabeth Pruitt recorded eight saves in goal.

Edison will return to action on Thursday at Waite.

YOUTH SOCCER

Norwalk HCYSC U-15 team defeats N. Royalton

Norwalk’s Huron County Youth Soccer Club U-15 team claimed a 3-2 victory over North Royalton.

Norwalk (2-0) received a goal each from Gavin Shutt, Garrison Smith and Patrick Amburgy.

The next game for Norwalk is Aug. 28 at Revere at 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Junior Truckers tab second at Willard Invite

The Norwalk Junior High boys and girls cross country teams opened their season at the Willard Invite last night against Sandusky, Willard, Old Fort and Mansfield.

Both teams came out strong with a second place overall finish. Chaz Smith finished first for the boys with a time of 12:10. Xavier Sweet finished fifth with a time of 13:39 and Douglas Ortner finished seventh with a time of 13:49, followed by David Kraus 14:57, Ethan Schmenk 15:04, Luke Brown 15:50, Landon Klett 16:29, Trenton Goosetree 18:14.

For the girls Kayla Cring finished third with a time of 15:45. Avery Dumbeck finished sixth with a time of 16:20 and Lana Oglesby finished with a time of 16:36, while Abby Hart clocked in at 18:47, Megan Olsen 18:56, Sara Ramos 22:49 and Erica Johnson 29:31.

The team travels to Seneca East this Saturday.