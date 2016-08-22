Go Figure!

The margin of which Norwalk St. Paul outscored their opponents last season. The Flyers averaged 37.7 points per game while holding opponents to 9.2.

1,560

Total number of yards piled up by Norwalk quarterback Trenten Marrow. He threw for 1,059 and ran for 501 yards as a junior for the Truckers.

10

The number of seniors the Plymouth Big Red return in 2016 including three 2-time lettermen, Dylan Carroll, Jacob Prosser and Josh Dove.

3

The number of teams in the Firelands Conference who finished at .500 or better. Those teams were Norwalk St. Paul (10-2), Monroeville (6-5) and Western Reserve (5-5).

12-2

The record of the Edison Chargers who advanced to the Final Four last season. The Chargers won three playoff games including a 70-37 blowout win against Swanton.

2019

The graduation year of Monroeville’s two quarterbacks on the roster. Adam rogers is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound sophomore while Chayce Schaub is a 6-1, 140-pound sophomore as well.

43

Number of rostered players on the Willard roster. New head coach Britton Devier has the highest number of players on roster in the past few years.

4

The jersey number of South Central’s first team All-Firelands Conference player Aaron Lamoreaux. He was named all conference as a wide receiver, but he is listed as a quarterback on the Trojans’ preseason roster.

5

The total number of Firelands Conference championships won by the Western Reserve Roughriders including the very first one back in 1961. Their last was in 2012 when they shared it with St. Paul.

142

The total number of Firelands Conference victories by New London; fourth most in the history of the conference.

