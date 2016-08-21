An odd, but ultimately successful, Rio Olympics

They were strange in that I came in worrying about Zika and street crime and will go out disgusted with Ryan Lochte's antics and wondering how exactly all that water turned green.

These Olympics were fascinating for a number of reasons, including Usain Bolt, Katie Ledecky, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles and the night I sat in a bar watching a bunch of Brazilians cheer like mad for a pole vaulter.

I never saw a single mosquito. I did see six of the seven U.S. swimmers with strong North Carolina connections win a medal — and then one of them, N.C. State's Ryan Held, memorably break down in tears during the national anthem.

Then came the bizarre "robbery" story that dominated the Olympics' second week, with Lochte and SwimMAC Carolina teammate Jimmy Feigen in the middle of it all. It was a decathlon of a tale, with a new event every day (the chilling original description, the flight home to the U.S. by Lochte in which he left behind his three teammates, the detaining of two other swimmers, the police's "No they didn't get robbed" press conference and Lochte's carefully worded apology).

But don't let the Lochte histrionics overshadow what these Olympics really were about.

The first Summer Games in South America provided a strangely fascinating brew, and ultimately the athletic competitions were terrific. The fans who did show up seemed to have a good time, and so did I.

Here are a few of the best, worst and weirdest things I witnessed after nearly three weeks in Brazil. And because I'm tired of talking about him at this point and I'm sure you are, too, not one of these lists includes Lochte.

Looking back at some of the highlights and lowlights of the Summer Olympics:

—Best case of limbo: Ashton Locklear. The North Carolina gymnast made the best of her non-competitive Olympics. As an alternate, Locklear got a trip to Rio paid for by USA Gymnastics on a "just in case" basis. But when no one got hurt, Locklear did not get to do her world-class uneven bars routine, nor did she get a medal when the starting five gymnasts for the U.S. won the team gold, as expected.

Still, Locklear made the most of her time in Brazil, posting innumerable funny pictures and videos on social media and cheering loudly for her teammates without complaint.

—Worst agony of defeat: Whitewater kayaker Michal Smolen was heartbroken when he didn't make the finals of his lone event. He posted a mediocre time early, undone by two gate touches, and then saw one kayaker after another push him down the leaderboard.

"I felt like someone was reaching into my chest and just squeezing me," Smolen told reporters after the race, his voice breaking. "This has been my dream and I've been working for this for about six years now. ... It's hard. It's really hard. I'm not going to get over it right away."

—Best airtime: Simone Biles was just as good as advertised as she flew through the air, winning four gold medals and a bronze for a dominant U.S. women's gymnastic team.

—Worst performance compared to 2012: Missy Franklin. The gregarious swimmer was still as bubbly as ever, but she went from five medals in 2012 to one — in a relay — in 2016.

—Best record: Swimmer Michael Phelps extended his marks to 23 gold medals and 28 overall. He called those numbers "insane," and who's to argue?

—Worst Solo performance: U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo called Sweden "a bunch of cowards" after the U.S. lost to Sweden in a shocking defeat on penalty kicks early in the women's soccer tournament. Solo was gracelessly referring to Sweden's defensive style and, until Ryan Lochte, best exemplified the "ugly American" stereotype brought to life at these Olympics.

—Worst breakdown by best player: Serena Williams was so out of sorts in an early defeat in the Olympic tennis tournament she was favored to win that I watched in shock as she double-faulted five times in a single game. Five times! I have seen hundreds of pro tennis matches in person and on TV over the years, and I have never seen that.

—Best celebration: By this time, that award should be retired and given permanently to Usain Bolt.

—Worst look: The "cupping" practiced by the U.S. swim teams and others — while quite legal and common in the swim world — made them look a little like leopards.

—Best symbolism: Former Duke fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first U.S. athlete to participate in the Olympics while wearing a hijab, the traditional covering for the hair and neck that is worn by Muslim women.

—Worst stat line: France's last basketball game in these Olympics was a 25-point loss to Spain. Nic Batum, whom the Charlotte Hornets rewarded with a five-year, $120 million contract this summer, had zero points and zero rebounds in 18 minutes.

With more than 100 total medals, the U.S. got help from everywhere. Here are a few of the performances that came out of the blue:

—Anthony Ervin: The 35-year-old swimmer with the crazy back story came to Charlotte four months ago to fix his start. A barracuda in the water once he gets there, Ervin had finished fifth in the 2012 Olympics in the 50-meter freestyle in large part because of a terrible start off the blocks. Working with coach David Marsh, he tweaked it just enough and won the 50 free this time in a stunner.

—Kristin Armstrong: At age 42, she came out of retirement to win her third gold medal in cycling in the women's individual time trial. Asked why she would try to become the champion again after already winning gold in Beijing and London, Armstrong answered: "Because I can."

—The women's hurdlers: The U.S. finished 1-2-3 in the women's 100 hurdles, as Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin made it a clean sleep for the Americans. Rollins won in 12.48 seconds.

—The men's shot putters: Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs went 1-2 in the shot put for the U.S., with Crouser setting an Olympic record along the way. They were the first pair of American shot putters to win gold and silver in the same Olympics since 1996.

—Helen Maroulis: The first women's wrestling gold for the U.S. women ever came on Thursday, when Maroulis beat a three-time Olympic defending champion from Japan for the title in the 117-pound weight class.

———

