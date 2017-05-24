All-Firelands Conference softball teams announced

Western Reserve slugger Emmalee Cooke took home Player of the Year honors while Monroeville head coach Abe Helmstetter took home Coach of the Year honors.

Here is the complete list of athletes making the All-FC softball teams:

2017 FC SOFTBALL ALL CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

Emmalee Cooke, Western Reserve

Kennedy Hickey, Crestview

Skye Mills, South Central

Courtney Kraft, Monroeville

Janet Arnold, Plymouth

Caitlynn Frontz, Crestview

Ashlyn Tommas, Monroeville

Desiree Chill, South Central

Elizabeth Logan, New London

Brynn Witmer, Crestview

Alex Carper, St. Paul

Carley Helmstetter, Monroeville

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Keysor, South Central

Jacy Riley, Western Reserve

Allison Nalley, Crestview

Ashley Parr, New London

Reegan Giviens, Crestview

Kathy Vangilder, New London

Paige Schafer, Monroeville

Brooke Kime, Monroeville

Brooke Durbin, Mapleton

Emily Blanton, Plymouth

Sloan Welch, Mapleton

Morgan Chaffins, Plymouth

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Good, Western Reserve

Kaitlyn Speicher, New London

Taylor Reer, Monroeville

Elyse Roth, St. Paul

Kaitlyn Hunt, Crestview

Jaelyn Barnett, South Central

Bayleigh Paramore, Mapleton

Tristen Wiley, Plymouth

Firelands Conference Coach of the Year: Abe Helmstetter, Monroeville

Firelands Conference Player of the Year: Emmalee Cooke, Western Reserve

Firelands Conference Pitcher of the Year: Kennedy Hickey, Crestview