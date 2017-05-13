Softball Roundup | Lady Riders end season with two wins

Western Reserve 6, St. Paul 3

Western Reserve 21, St. Paul 3 F/5

COLLINS — The Western Reserve Roughriders finished the season with a pair of wins on Saturday in a Firelands Conference double-header against the St. Paul Lady Flyers.

In Game 1, the Lady Riders squeezed out a 6-3 win. After the Lady Flyers put up a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Lady Riders went off for four unanswered runs in the first and second innings. They added another run in the bottom of the fifth. St. Paul responded with a run in the top of the sixth before Western added an insurance run in the home half of the inning.

Jacy Riley took the win on the rubber tossing seven innings allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Emmalee Cooke led the way offensively with a home run, two singles, two stolen bases, an RBI and two runs scored. Riley added a single, two walks and a run while Taylor Good reached on an error and scored a run. Emma Jennings added a walk and an RBI while Cassie Bomar walked an scored and Belle Good doubled in a run and scored.

The Lady Flyers were led by Alex Carper who singled twice, stole a base, added an RBI and scored once. Meredith Dilger singled and walked while Kennedy Stang had two singles. Elyse Roth drilled a two-run home run and walked once. Hannah Rudolph singled and Mandy Bocock had two singles and scored once.

In Game 2, the Lady Riders went off for 21 runs to earn the five-inning win. Belle Good took the win on the rubber tossing five solid innings allowing three runs on 10 hits. She struck out two batters.

Offensively, Cooke had two doubles, two hit by pitches, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and four runs scored. Riley tripled, doubled and had two singles as she fell just a homer shy of a cycle. She had six RBI and scored three times. Taylor Good had two singles and three RBI while scoring once and Cay Baker ripped two triples, a single, had an RBI and scored twice. Jennings had two doubles and a single with three RBI and four runs scored. Belle Good added three singles and three RBI while scoring twice while Amanda Scheid had two singles and scored once. Haley West had a pair of singles and two RBI while Hannah Grose singled twice and added an RBI while scoring three times.

The Lady Flyers got three singles, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run from Carper. Dilger singled, Stang tripled and scored while adding an RBI. Elyse Roth doubled and had an RBI. Bocock had two singles while Rudolph and Mackenzie Smith added singles.

“I was very proud of the way these Ladies took care of business today,” Western Reserve coach Bob Cooke said. “The first game was a bit of a challenge. The team, as a whole, looked flat and wasn't completely into to the task at hand. Knowing it was the senior's game seemed to spark them just enough to get the job done.

“For the second game I started our bench players and told them all to go have fun, play and boy did they. With whatever pressure the team felt off the table we saw a different attack. Hitters, runners, fielders, you name it, they brought it. It's a shame it took to the last game of the season for this group to completely shake off the perceived anxiety of a varsity competition and play it for what it truly is ... simply a game. When they trust the training good things can happen. When they play Rider ball we all win, despite the score. The five seniors have been taught that for years now. Hopefully the future seniors can pick it up too.”

Riley, Cooke, Baker, Taylor Good and Jennings all played their final game in a Western Reserve uniform.

“I will miss watching Jacy, Taylor, Caylee, Emma, and Emmalee play on this field tremendously,” Cooke said. “They have been a great group of young women to coach and watch grow up. They're comedians, athletes, knuckleheads, students, button pushers, leaders, friends, ponderers, and teenagers. I'll forever remember them as Roughrider Softball players.”

S. Central 11, Crestview 3

GREENWICH — The Lady Trojans closed the 2017 campaign with a bang, taking down the Firelands Conference champions on Saturday Morning.

South Central opened up the game by scoring seven runs in the first inning and finished by adding three more in the sixth.

Olivia Keysor (7-4) earned the win in the circle.

Desiree Chill blasted a two-run home run and notched three RBI. Keysor went three of three at the plate and drove in a couple of runs. Skye Mills and Sam Jayes each doubled. Courtney Shepherd and Mills both plated two runs and Jayes had one.

South Central concludes the season with a record of 13-9, 11-3.

Fremont St. Joseph 23, Norwalk 11

Fremont St. Joseph 12, Norwalk 2



The Norwalk Lady Truckers felt a continued hangover after their run-rule loss to Bellevue the day before in the sectional tournament dropping two to Fremont St. Joseph on Saturday.

The Truckers had 13 hits in Game 1 led by Maddie Deiderick with three hits. Sydney Hughes, Emma Kastor and Lexi Gendron had two hits each and Kaitlyn Stoll, Kylee Edney, Elyse Balduff and Alyshia Leimeister each added one hit a piece. Deiderick led the way with four RBI while Kastor, Gendron and Leimeister had two each. Stoll rounded out the hitting with an RBI.

In Game 2, the Lady Truckers managed just four hits led by Gendron with two. Stoll and Highes had one each. Gendron and Kastor had one RBI a piece.