Softball Roundup | Lady Chargers oust Royals in sectional final matchup

Edison 6, Wynford 2

MILAN — A quick start set the tone for the Lady Chargers in Friday’s Division III sectional final against the Royals.

Edison scored a run in the first inning, then added two more in the second to take a 3-0 lead early on. They added a couple of insurance runs in the fifth inning to seal the game.

“We got off to a good start, then kind of went stagnant until the fifth inning,” Charger coach Troy Keegan said. “We got a couple of two-out RBI singles that really clinched the game late. We still need to clean up our defense. Our pitchers are pitching well enough to win, so we need to make those plays.”

Lindsey Fortuna picked up the pitching win, allowing just one earned run on six hits while fanning seven.

At the plate, Jessica Stoll and Morgan paced Edison with three hits and an RBI each. Lauren Wolf added a double and a single, while Mariah Medina and Samantha Smith each had two-out RBI singles. McKenna Dodds also plated a run.

The Lady Chargers, ranked No. 5 in the Lexington District, are slated to take on No. 1 Colonel Crawford on Tuesday at Lexington High School at 5 p.m.

Willard 3, Crestview 2

OLIVESBURG — A two-run sixth inning put the Lady Crimson Flashes ahead for good in Friday’s Division III sectional championship.

Willard opened the game by scoring a run in the first inning, but lost the lead when the Lady Cougars tallied a pair of runs in the third.

Taylor Chaffins earned the win in the circle, giving up just three hits while striking out three.

The Flashes were only able to get a pair of hits in the game — one apiece from Haylie Hamons and Emily Nedolast. Hamons also added an RBI.

Willard will take on Galion in the district semifinal game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Lexington High School.

St. Paul 7, Mapleton 4

The Lady Flyers picked up a much-deserved win over the Mounties in a Firelands Conference game on Friday.

Hannah Rudolph picked up the pitching win, surrendering four earned runs on nine hits to go with a trio of strikeouts.

Alex Carper continued to be a force on the offense, hitting a triple, double, scoring three times and driving in a run. Elyse Roth notched a double and Meredith Dilger and Kennedy Stang had one single apiece.

St. Paul (3-20) will wrap up their season today with a double-header at Western Reserve.

S. Central 7, W. Reserve 1

GREENWICH — South Central brought the lumber in Friday’s Firelands Conference contest against Western Reserve, pounding out 13 hits.

The Lady Trojans struck first, putting up a run in the second inning. The game remained 1-0 until South Central added three more runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings. The Lady ‘Riders scored their only run in the top of the sixth.

Emma Keysor won the pitching battle. Jacy Riley suffered the loss, giving up 11 hits and striking out one.

Cheyenne Swander led the Trojans (12-9, 10-3) at the dish, batting 4 of 4. Skye Mills, Sierra Hiltbrunner and Desiree Chill each recorded two hits. Mills and Hiltbrunner both plated two runs, as Sam Jayes, Jaelyn Barnett and Chill all drove in one.

Emmalee Cooke had two doubles to pace Western. Riley, Taylor Good and Cassie Bomar each singled.

South Central will take on Crestview at home today at 9 a.m. in its final game of the season.

Lucas 9, N. London 2

LUCAS — The Lady Cats failed to get much of anything going on the offensive end in Friday’s Division IV sectional final.

Despite producing eight hits, New London reached home just twice.

Kathy Vangilder took the loss in the circle, giving up nine earned runs on 14 hits while punching out three.

Kaitlyn Speicher led the way at the plate, hitting a pair of doubles. Vangilder added a single and a double, as Kelsey Boswell and Gabby Ledbetter each plated a run.