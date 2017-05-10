Tommas, Sommers take Player of the Week honors

Monroeville junior Ashlyn Tommas and Norwalk freshman Jake Sommers earned enough votes to be named Players of the Week.

Sommers picked up a nomination after breaking his own pole vault record with a vault of 14-01 during a tri-meet at Belleuve on Wednesday. Sommers broke the school record earlier in the season. It is his second Player of the Week award of the spring.

Tommas picked up the nomination after a three-hit, three-RBI day in a 4-2 win over Plymouth on Tuesday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female spring sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.