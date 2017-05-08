Softball Roundup | Lady Eagles stay alive in race for FC crown

Monroeville 4, Crestview 3

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville kept the dream alive as it chases its first Firelands Conference title since 2014. The Lady Eagles were two games behind the Cougars entering the game, but with the win they now trail by just one game.

Monroeville took Monday's game in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off victory. The Eagles trailed by a run when Ashlyn Tommas doubled, driving in two runs.

Carley Helmstetter earned the win inside the circle. She tossed seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out 16.

Tommas notched two hits, including a double and triple and two RBI, as Jessica Hayes singled twice.

Sandusky 6, Norwalk 4

The Norwalk Lady Truckers stumbled in a Northern Ohio League game against Sandusky.

After gaining a 1-0 lead after the first, the Truckers saw their lead slip away as Sandusky put up two in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Norwalk added two in the top of the fifth, but Sandusky added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth before Norwalk added one in the seventh. It was too little too late.

Maddie Deiderick led the way for the Truckers with three hits and three RBI while Kylee Edney added two hits. Sydney Hughes, Kaitlyn Stoll and Lexi Hendron each collected one hit a piece. Stoll added an RBI.

The Lady Truckers are back in action on Tuesday at Sandusky.

Oak Harbor 4, Edison 0

MILAN — Edison just couldn’t find a groove in Monday’s Sandusky Bay Conference matchup with the Rockets.

Lindsay Fortuna suffered the loss, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out a pair.

Fortuna had the Chargers’ only hit.

S. Central 17, M. Christian 1

GREENWICH — The Lady Trojans wasted no time in Monday’s sectional semifinal against the Flames, scoring 17 runs in four innings.

Emma Keysor claimed the win in the circle, punching out eight batters.

Desiree Chill blasted a grand slam to pace the South Central offense. Emma Keysor, Olivia Keysor and Jaelyn Barnett all plated three runs, while Sam Jayes added three singles.

The Trojans will take on FC foe Monroeville in the sectional final on Thursday.

N. London 7, St. Peter’s 0

NEW LONDON — The Lady Cats did not disappoint in Monday’s sectional semifinal, shutting down the Spartans.

Gabby Ledbetter earned the pitching win, allowing just two hits while fanning six.

Delaney Porter and Elizabeth Logan each tallied a hit and an RBI and Ashley Parr added an RBI.

S. East 12, St. Paul 2

ATTICA — The Lady Flyers suffered a loss in the first round of the postseason, succumbing to the Tigers in five innings.

Hannah Rudolph shouldered the pitching loss, allowing 10 earned runs on 12 hits while striking out a pair.

Sydney Roth singled and plated two runs, while Alex Carper notched a couple of base-hits. Rudolph and Corrine Riley each added a single.

St. Paul fell to 2-18 overall, but still have some regular season games to play. It will travel to Mapleton on Wednesday for an FC contest.

Ontario 11, Willard 7

ONTARIO — An eight-run fourth inning proved to be the difference in Monday’s Northern Ohio League contest between the the Lady Crimson Flashes and Warriors.

Taylor Chaffins was the losing pitcher, allowing six earned runs on six hits, while striking out two.

Haylie Hamons led the way at the plate with three hits and an RBI, as Emily Nedolast added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.