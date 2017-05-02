logo

High School softball

Third Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association State Poll

• Today at 8:30 PM

DIVISION I

Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points

1 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7) 107

2 Lebanon (3) 101

3 Ashville Teays Valley (1) 91

4 Pickerington Central 63

5 Liberty Township Lakota East 54

6 Milford 51

7 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) 50

8 Gahanna Lincoln 44

9 Grove City Central Crossing 27

10 Mount Vernon 21

DIVISION II

Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points

1 Hebron Lakewood (10) 109

2 LaGrange Keystone 96

3 Greenville 67

4 Oak Harbor 57

5 Springfield Kenton Ridge 55

6 Akron Archbishop Hoban (1) 49

7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49

8 Plain City Jonathan Alder 30

9 Wapakoneta 24 St. Paris Graham 24

DIVISION III

Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points

1 Wheelersburg (6) 92

2 Warren Champion (2) 88

3 Richwood North Union 66

4 Sugarcreek Garaway 46

5 Hamilton Badin 39

6 Canfield South Range 37

7 Cardington-Lincoln 34

8 West Salem Northwestern 31

9 Springfield Northwestern (2) 30

10 New Middletown Springfield 27

DIVISION IV

Rank School (1st place votes) Total Points

1 Gibsonburg (5) 103

2 Danville (3) 84

3 Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 78

4 Rockford Parkway (1) 77

5 Portsmouth Clay 70

6 Williamsburg (2) 51

7 New Bremen 44

8 New Riegel 34

9 Leesburg Fairfield 26

10 Pleasant Hill Newton 24

