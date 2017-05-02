Softball Roundup | Lady Cats route Mapleton for FC win

New London 9, Mapleton 3

NANKIN — The New London Lady Wildcats found their offensive rhythm in a win 9-3 win over Mapleton on Tuesday night.

The Lady Wildcats hammered out 13 hits on the night led by Ashely Parr and Kathy Vangilder with three hits a piece. Parr had two RBI while Vangilder added one. Kaitlyn Speicer had a pair of hits, both doubles while Delaney Porter, Kelsey Boswell, Gabby Ledbetter and Brea Wilson each added hits.

Boswell and Ledbetter had two RBI wile Porter and Wilson added one a piece.

Vangilder picked up the win on the rubber for the Lady Wildcats tossing a complete game allowing just three runs (two earned) on two hits striking out eight and walking five.

The Lady Wildcats improve to 11-10 on the year and 6-5 in the FC. They are back in action on Saturday traveling to Wellington.

Crestview 2, South Central 1

OLIVESBURG — The South Central Lady Trojans were looking to shake things up a bit in the Firelands Conference with a big game against league-leading Crestview on Tuesday night.

Sitting two games back, the Lady Trojans were hoping to pick up a pair of wins to put themselves in position to lead the FC. Leading 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Trojans saw their slim lead slip away as Crestview put up a pair of runs in the home half of the inning to steal the win 2-1.

Skye Mills drove in the only run for the Lady Trojans. Desiree Chill and Samantha Jayes each added a hit.

Olivia Keysor took the loss on the rubber despite pitching a gem of a ballgame. She allowed two runs on just seven hits while striking out two. The Lady Trojans drop to 9-8 on the season and 8-3 in the FC. They are back in action on Friday traveling to Hillsdale.