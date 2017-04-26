Softball Roundup | Lady Trojans pull off the comeback

S. Central 6, Plymouth 5

GREENWICH — Sierra Hiltbrunner’s RBI single in the seventh inning sealed the win for Lady Trojans.

After the Lady Red went up 5-4 in the top half of the inning, South Central strung together enough plays to take the win. Desiree Chill started by reaching on an error, followed by an RBI triple by Sam Jayes to tie the game. Then, it was Hiltbrunner’s base-hit up the middle that gave the Trojans (9-5, 8-2) the victory.

Olivia Keysor picked up the win in the circle, as Janet Arnold suffered the loss.

Skye Mills, Emma Keysor and Jayes each notched two hits and an RBI, while Chill plated two runs.

The Trojans are slated to play at Norwayne today.

New London 23, St. Paul 3

The Lady Cats exploded for a huge win on Wednesday, routing St. Paul by 20-runs.

The contest started out with New London scoring two runs in the first inning and four more in the second to go up 6-0. The Lady Cats then put up five in the fourth inning and 12 in the fifth to make it a game.

Gabby Ledbetter earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on six hits and eight K’s. Hannah Rudolph suffered the loss, giving up 18 earned runs on 25 hits.

Elizabeth Logan paced New London with five runs batted in on four hits, followed by Ledbetter and Kaitlyn Speicher with four RBI apiece. Delaney Porter, Brea Wilson and Lili Bartow all plated two runs.

Alex Carper and Meredith Dilger plated a run for the Flyers.

Mapleton 7, Monroeville 5

MONROEVILLE — Depsite out-hitting the Mounties 10-4, it wasn't enough for the Lady Eagles in a two-run FC loss.

Monroeville went up 2-0 in the second inning, but Mapleton responded with a six-run third to claim the lead.

Carley Helmstetter took the loss, giving up seven runs on four hits and two K’s.

Courtney Kraft notched two hits as Ashlyn Tommas, Skiler Hershiser and Brooke Kime each collected two. Taylor Reer, Kime and Tommas all had an RBI.

Crestview 16, W. Reserve 4

OLIVESBURG — The Lady ‘Riders had trouble at the plate in Wednesday’s FC game against the Cougars.

Belle Good took the loss, pitching one and one-third inning, allowing five runs on three hits while striking out a pair.

Emmalee Cooke singled, walked twice and stole three runs, followed by Jacy Riley with a couple of singles and two RBI. Morgan Boswell had a base-hit and plated a run and Taylor Good notched two singles and an RBI.

Clyde 7, Edison 0

MILAN — The Fliers didn’t go easy on the Chargers, routing them

Lauren Wolf took the loss in the circle, allowing six earned runs on 15 hits while striking out three.

At the plate, Lindsay Fortuna, Leah Krul, Mariah Medina and Grace Houser and Wolf all collected a hit.