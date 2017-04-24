Here are this week's spring sports nominees

Four baseball and four softball players are up for Reflector Player of the Week this week. Wait until you see what kind of week’s these ball players had. Here are this week’s nominees.

For the boys, Ryan Lane of New London earns yet another nomination after he tossed a 5-inning no hitter with 15 strikeouts in a win over Monroeville. He also had a pair of hits and 3 RBI in the ballgame. He had 67 strikeouts on the season and a 0.30 earned run average.

Sticking with the pitchers, Norwalk’s Jacob Roth put up an impressive performance on the mound for the Truckers in a 3-1 win over Huron on Friday at Sports Force Park. Roth allowed just one fun on four hits with four strikeouts in the masterpiece.

Again, a pitching performance earns another nomination. Edison’s Clay Cooper tossed a 2-hit, complete game shutout in a 9-0 win over Perkins on Monday.

The final spot goes to a clutch performance. Western Reserve’s Payton Studd gave the Roughriders the win with a walk-off, RBI single in a 3-2 win over Mapleton on Monday.

For the ladies, it was the offense that earned the nominations.

Monroeville’s Taylor Reer picked up the not after a 6-RBI day in a 19-3 win over St. Paul on Tuesday. Reer drove in runs on a single and a double in the second inning as part of a 15-run inning. She later added an RBI single in the fourth.

The big bat of Haylie Hamons of Willard earns her possibly the most impressive performance of the week. She knocked a grand slam in the first inning of a win against Hopewell-Loudon on Friday. She as hit the go-ahead 2-run homer in the seventh giving her six RBI on the evening and a win for the Flashes.

South Central’s Skye Mills found herself in clutch situations often in a 17-4 win over Mapleton. She collected seven RBI in the win. Mills also had three RBI in the first game of the series with a home run.

Finally, Western Reserve’s Emmalee Cooke drilled a home run while adding four RBI in a heartbreaking loss to Plymouth on Thursday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.