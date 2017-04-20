Softball Roundup

PLYMOUTH — Down 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Lady Big Red had their work cut out for them. But they pulled through with a 10-run inning to capture the lead and the win.

Janet Arnold picked up the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out one. Jacy Riley suffered the loss for Western Reserve. She gave up nine earned runs and struck out three.

Emily Blanton and Tristen Wiley paced Plymouth at the plate with three RBI apiece. Blanton added a double and Alivia Spears drove in two runs.

Emmalee Cooke blasted a home run and drove in four runs and Caylee Baker singled and plated a run.

S. Central 11, Mapleton 10

GREENWICH — A two-run sixth inning gave the Lady Trojans the lead for good in Thursday’s one-run FC win.

Emma Keysor earned the pitching win.

Skye Mills led the way at the dish with a home run and three RBI. Sam Jayes, Cheyenne Swander and Sierra Hiltbrunner all drove in two runs. Mills, Olivia Keysor and Kaycee Burton all doubled.