Softball Roundup | Lady Trojans shock Lady Cats

S. Central 9, N. London 7

NEW LONDON — Despite being out-hit 14 to 7, the Lady Trojans found a way to defeat the Lady Cats in a Firelands Conference outing.

Olivia Keysor picked up in victory in the circle, while Gabby Ledbetter took the loss.

Keysor doubled, singled and plated four runs to lead the South Central (5-5, 4-2) offense. Cheyenne Swander and Skye Mills both added two hits, a Swander blasted a solo home run for one of her three RBI. Desiree Chill and Sierra Hiltbrunner also drove in a run.

Delaney Porter notched three RBI to pace New London, followed by Chey Liss with two and Brea Wilson and Elizabeth Logan one apiece.

The Lady Trojans will return to action on Thursday when they host the Mounties is another FC contest.

Monroeville 19, St. Paul 3

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville’s Taylor Reer had herself a day at the dish with a 6-RBI performance on Tuesday during the Lady Eagles 19-3 win over St. Paul.

The Lady Eagles collected 20 hits on the evening led by Reer, Courtney Kraft and Ashlyn Tommas with three hits each. Morganne Stanley, Skiler Hershiser and Paige Schafer added two each while Tabitha Fisher, Jessica Hayes, Carley Helmstetter, Brooke Kime and Hannah Laney added one each.

Hayes, Tommas, Schafer and Kraft all added two RBI while Stanley, Hershiser, Helmstetter and Kime added one each.

Helmstetter picked up the win going five innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five.

For the Lady Flyers, Alex Carper had a pair of hits followed by Kaity Tomshack, Elyse Roth and Sydney Roth with one each.

The Lady Eagle improve to 9-2 on the year and are back in action on Thursday hosting New London. St. Paul falls to 1-11 on the season.

Shelby 17, Norwalk 7

The Norwalk Truckers fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a Northern Ohio League loss to Shelby on Tuesday.

The Truckers collected nine hits on the evening led by Kaitlyn Stoll with three. Sydney Hughes and Addie Mannino had two hits a piece while Maddie Deiderick and Leah Malson added one each. Stoll had three RBI while Malson and Elyse Balduff had one each.

Crestview 8, Plymouth 2

PLYMOUTH — The Lady Cougars got the best of the Big Red in Tuesday’s FC battle.

Janet Arnold shouldered the pitching loss, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits while striking out three.

Emily Akers led Plymouth at the plate with a two-run double. Arnold and Morgan Chaffins both added two hits.

W. Reserve 15, Mapleton 5

NANKIN — The Lady Roughriders turned the tables and run-ruled the Mounties in Tuesday’s FC game.

Belle Good earned the pitching win, allowing just six hits while fanning two.

Cay Baker led the Western Reserve offense with a double, single and three RBI, followed by Morgan Boswell with a trio of singles and two runs batted in. Emmalee Cooke doubled, singled, scored four times and plated a run. Emma Jennings added a pair of singles and two RBI.

Bellevue 11, Willard 1

BELLEVUE — The Lady Crimson Flashes struggled early on in Tuesday’s NOL matchup with the Redmen, falling behind 6-0 in the first inning.

Taylor Chaffins suffered the loss in the circle, pitching just two-thirds of an inning. She allowed six earned runs on five hits and a walk.

Offensively, Addie Slone, Ashlee Tuttle, Emily Nedolast and Kathleen Schaaf each singled for Willard.