Softball Roundup | Appeman tosses no-hitter against Mansfield Senior

Norwalk 11, M. Senior 0

Lady Trucker senior Kayla Appeman had herself a night, tossing a no-hitter against the Tygers en route to an 11-0 win.

Appeman threw just 57 pitches, but fanned 12 batters.

Sydney Hughes, Maddie Deiderick, Lexi Gendron, Emma Kastor, Elyse Balduff and Appeman all collected two hits. Balduff plated two runs, while Hughes, Gendron, Appeman and Kaitlyn Stoll all added one.

Monroeville 9, St. Paul 3

The Lady Eagles took home a Firelands Conference win over the Flyers.

Carley Helmstetter picked up the victory in the circle, fanning 14 batters.

Hannah Rudolph suffered the loss, allowing 13 hits, seven earned runs to go with five K’s.

Ashlyn Tommas, Hannah Laney and Taylor Reer all plated two runs for the Lady Eagles.

Alex Carper paced St. Paul (1-10, 0-5) with a couple of singles, three stolen bases and a run. Elyse Roth added a triple and Kaity Tomshack a single.

The the two teams will be back at it tonight in Monroeville.

N. London 7, S. Central 6



GREENWICH — A two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning wasn’t enough for the Lady Trojans.

Kathy Vangilder picked up the win in the circle, as Emma Keysor suffered the loss.

Elizabeth Logan, Delaney Porter and Vangilder all contributed with two hits, including a double each. Porter drove in two runs, as Kaitlyn Speicher and Logan each had one RBI.

Samantha Jayes led the Trojans with a three-run home run, finishing with four RBI on the afternoon. Cheyenne Swander and Jaelyn Barnett both added an RBI.

Edison 11, Perkins 1

SANDUSKY — The Lady Chargers got back on the winning side of things after routing the Pirates.

Lauren Wolf earned the pitching win, striking out four and allowing six hits.

Jessica Stoll led the way at the plate with five RBI and two hits, followed by McKenna Doddgs with a hit and two RBI. Leah Krul added two hits and an RBI.

Crestview 11, Plymouth 1

OLIVESBURG — A quick start to Monday’s FC matchup resulted in a 10-run Lady Cougar win over the Big Red.

Crestview jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the first three innings.

Mallory Miller took the loss in the circle, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits. Plymouth was unable to register a hit in the game.

Mapleton 18, W. Reserve 11

COLLINS — The Lady ‘Riders fell short in shootout with the Mounties in Monday’s FC contest.

Jacy Riley suffered the loss allowing 14 hits, 10 walks to go with seven K’s.

Riley, Emmalee Cooke both plated two runs, while Cooke added a triple. Taylor Good added a double and an RBI.

The two teams will duke it out again tonight at Mapleton.

Bellevue 4, Willard 2

BELLEVUE — The Lady Flashes couldn’t keep up with the Redmen in Monday’s NOL contest.

Taylor Chaffins suffered the loss in the circle, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits and a strikeout.

Ashlee Tuttle plated both Willard runs, as Cathern Hamons and Kaiten Weiss each had a pair of hits.