Here are this week's Spring sports nominees

In all, there are four softball players, three baseball players and a pole vaulter in the running for your votes. Here are this week’s nominees.

For the boys, Norwalk pole vaulter Jake Sommers picks up the nod after breaking the Norwalk High School record with a vault of 13-feet-10 ina dual meet against Fremont Ross on Tuesday.

Plymouth’s Seth Bailey picks up another nomination after continuing his terror at the dish when he collected two hits and four RBI in an 11-1 win over Willard on Wednesday.

South Central’s Ben Lamoreaux picks up a nomination after tossing six innings giving up one run on five hits while striking out four in a win over Monroeville. He also added two hits at the plate.

New London’s Ryan Lane returns to the nomination list after striking out 13 batters in a 6-1 win over Western Reserve on Thursday. He added two hits and scored two runs offensively.

For the ladies,

Norwalk’s Kayla Appeman allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout against Columbian on Thursday and struck out 11 batters in a 1-0 nine inning loss to Ontario on Tuesday.

Edison’s Lauren Wolf picks up a nomination after earning the win on the rubber over Huron allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out two while also going 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.

Plymouth’s Janet Arnold earns a nomination with her 3-hit, 2-RBI performance in a win over St. Paul on Tuesday.

Monroeville’s Jessica Hayes also had a nice day at the plate with four hits and two RBI in a win over South Central on Monday.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female winter sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.