Four area players voted North Central district first team

Edison’s Nick Lombardi and James Hill, along with Norwalk’s Zach Albright and Petie Adamos each earned a spot on the first team. Hill was also awarded a scholarship by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Second team honors went to Norwalk’s Eli Cruz and Edison’s Ian Janssen.

Earning honorable mention district for Norwalk included Luke Kelley and Cesar Gonzalez, along with Edison’s Austin Hancock and Bryan Johnston.

Norwalk’s James Attinger was named the division’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

In Div. III, Willard’s Carlos Mazariequs, Jeremy McClanahan and Joni Morales were voted to the second team. Teammates William Schwan and Jimmy Rodriguez were honorable mention choices, and the Flashes’ Jason Roblin earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

The North Central district consists of 25 boys and 25 girls teams. The Player of the Year in each division along with 13 other players across the divisions in the district were advanced on for All-Ohio voting. The All-Ohio teams will be released on Saturday night on the OSSCA website: ossca.org.

The OSSCA is divided into 10 districts. The coaches from each district met to vote on the teams, and from there a coach from each division and district met to determine the All-Ohio teams.

North Central All-district teams

Division II boys

First team: Zack Kelly, Vermilion; Mason Kearns, Lexington; Max Corso, Sandusky; Andrew Male, Ontario; Nick Lombardi, Edison; Owen Rozanc, Brookside; Luke Wood, Huron; Zach Albright, Norwalk; Logan Penton, Vermilion; Matt Malaska, Lexington; Michael Douzos; Alex Brill, Firelands; Logan Osborne, Ontario; James Hill, Edison; Petie Adamos, Norwalk; Seth Hohman, Clyde; Shandon Kiah, Mansfield Sr.; Devin Houdeshell, Brookside.

Second team: CJ Koller, Vermilion; Ryan Bodeker, Vermilion; Fielding Featherston, Vermilion; Eli Cruz, Norwalk; Nathen Nickles, Sandusky; Isaac Campos, Sandusky; Sam Rigdon, Galion; Brock Newsome, Clyde; Kyle Baker, Clyde; Jacob Beveridge, Clear Fork; Stephen Williams, Brookside; Conner Baughman, Brookside; Alex Koskela, Port Clinton; Jared Depner, Port Clinton; Andrew Cacchio, Ontario; Matthew Weaver, Ontario; Ethan Hayes, Firelands; John Bechtler, Firelands; Andrew Hill, Perkins; Anthony Schaeffer, Perkins; Ian Janssen, Edison; Erich Taubennestler, Huron; Ryan Parker, Lexington; Erick Sanchez, Lexington.

Honorable mention: Joel Pospisil, Brookside; Jonathan Wright, Brookside; Alex McKinley, Clear Fork; Jordan Merendino, Clear Fork; Garett Taylor, Clyde; Kade Newsome, Clyde; Austin Hancock, Edison; Bryan Johnston, Edison; Corey Jones, Firelands; Adam Bechtler, Firelands; Stephen Thompson, Galion; Markis Lawson, Galion; Graham McGlashan, Huron; Drew Mamere, Huron; Andrew Gehrisch, Lexington; Zach Morris, Lexington; Catarino Pacheco, Mansfield Sr.; Zach Riley, Mansfield Sr.; Luke Kelley, Norwalk; Cesar Gonzalez, Norwalk; Brennan Blaising, Ontario; Daniel Lamppost, Ontario; Mason Brightman, Perkins; Lucas Salmon, Perkins; Blake Sneider, Port Clinton; Rady O’Neal, Port Clinton; Ben McCroskey, Sandusky; Sheyden Ahlers, Sandusky; Riley Baxter, Vermilion; Ryan Habermehl, Vermilion.

Player of the Year: Zack Kelly, Vermilion.

Coach of the Year: Kurt Innes, Vermilion.

Assistant Coach of the Year: James Attinger, Norwalk.

Scholarship winner: James Hill, Edison.

Division III boys

First team: Jared McPeek, Mansfield Christian; Nick Damron, Oak Harbor; Jared Mount, Mansfield Christian; Gavin Velazquez, Elyria Catholic; Sebastian Sivon, Willard; Cain Duskey, Orrville; Corbin Thebeault, Mansfield Christian; Andy Buderer, Oak Harbor; Alex Baldasare, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Tomas Sanchez, Loudonville; Michael Tridico, Mansfield St. Peter’s.

Second team: Camden Craner, Mansfield Christian; Tristen Lacer, Oak Harbor; Brad Kelling, Elyria Catholic; Dillon Portz, Loudonville; Carlos Mazariequs, Willard; Jeremy McClanahan, Oak Harbor; Wyatt Earhart, Mansfield Christian; Joni Morales, Willard.

Honorable mention: Alex Steindl, Elyria Catholic; Hunter Martin, Loudonville; Zachary Noel, Loudonville; Gavin Killiany; Mansfield Christian; Ethan Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Kolton Hall, Oak Harbor; Jon Robinson, Oak Harbor; Sam Horsburgh, Orrville; Cole Davis, Orrville; Julian Diaz, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Harrison Hecker, Mansfield St. Peter’s; William Schwan, Willard; Jimmy Rodriguez, Willard.

Player of the Year: Jared McPeek, Mansfield Christian.

Public Coach of the Year: Ken Filar, Oak Harbor.

Private Coach of the Year: Jesse Rider, Mansfield Christian.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Jason Roblin, Willard.