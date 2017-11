Three from Norwalk named first team All-SBC Lake

Goalkeeper Zach Albright, defender Petie Adamos and midfielder Eli Cruz were first team selections for the Truckers (7-10-1).

Second team choices for Norwalk included defender Miguel Vasquez, midfielder Luke Kelly and attacker Garrison Smith.

Cesar Gonzalez and Jad Oglesby were both honorable mention selections.

Edison’s Lombardi top player in Bay division

Midfielder Nick Lombardi was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the Bay division of the SBC after helping the Chargers to a historic season.

Lombardi finished with 69 points for Edison (11-5-2), which won a share of the league title for the first time in program history. He scored 26 goals and added 19 assists.

James Hill was a unanimous choice as a first-team defender for the Chargers, while attacker Ian Janssen was also first team after 17 goals and 11 assists.

Earning second team for Edison included Austin Hancock (goalkeeper), Kolt Wikel (defender), Bryan Johnston (midfielder) and Kyle Summerland (attacker).

Five players from Willard (7-8-2) earned second team honors. That included defenders Carlos Mazariegos and William Schwan, along with midfielders Sebastian Sivongsak and Jimmy Rodriguez and attacker Yoni Morales.

Edison’s Anferney Deleon and Willard’s Manuel Diaz were both honorable mention.

All-Sandusky Bay Conference boys soccer teams

Lake division

First team

Goalkeeper: Zach Albright, Norwalk.

Defender: Petie Adamos, Norwalk; Nathan Nickles, Sandusky; Ryan Bodeker, Vermilion; Fielding Featherston, Vermilion.

Midfielder: Eli Cruz, Norwalk; Max Corso, Sandusky; Isaac Campos, Sandusky; Logan Penton, Vermilion.

Attacker: Tim Hinton, Sandusky; Zack Kelly, Vermilion; Riley Baxter, Vermilion.

Second team

Goalkeeper: Denaryon Swain, Sandusky.

Defender: Garret Taylor, Clyde; Miguel Vasquez, Norwalk; Andrew Hill, Perkins; Ben McCroskey, Sandusky.

Midfielder: Seth Hohman, Clyde; Luke Kelly, Norwalk; Lucas Salmon, Perkins; CJ Koller, Vermilion.

Attacker: Brock Newsome, Clyde; Gavynn Coppus, Columbian; Garrison Smith, Norwalk.

Honorable mention

Xavier Coppus, Columbian; Alfonso Gil, Sandusky; Cesar Gonzalez, Norwalk; Ryan Habermehl, Vermilion; Zach Morehart, Perkins; Sam Myers, Perkins; Kade Newsome, CLyde; Jad Oglesby, Norwalk; Zach Tornow, Clyde; Jacob Warnement, Columbian.

Most Outstanding Performer: Zack Kelly, Vermilion.

Bay division

First team

Goalkeeper: Josh Langan, Huron.

Defender: James Hill, Edison; Jeremy McClanahan, Oak Harbor; Luke Wood, Huron; Rady O’Neal, Port Clinton.

Midfielder: Nick Lombardi, Edison; Tristan Lacer, Oak Harbor; Graham McGlashan, Huron.

Attacker: Matthew Wilson, Huron; Nick Damron, Oak Harbor; Ian Janssen, Edison; Erich Taubennestler, Huron.

Second team

Goalkeeper: Austin Hancock, Edison.

Defender: Luke Wagner, Old Fort; Kolt Wikel, Edison; Carlos Mazariegos, Willard; William Schwan, Willard.

Midfielder: Drew Mamere, Huron; Sebastian Sivongsak, Willard; Jimmy Rodriguez, Willard; Bryan Johnston, Edison.

Attacker: Yoni Morales, Willard; Alex Koskela, Port Clinton; Zachary Kohlenberg, Old Fort; Kyle Summerland, Edison.

Honorable mention

Andy Buderer, Oak Harbor; Anferney Deleon, Edison; Manuel Diaz, Willard; Kolton Hall, Oak Harbor; Tyler Lovett, Oak Harbor; Blake Sneider, Port Clinton; Lucas Webber, Huron.

Most Outstanding Performer: Nick Lombardi, Edison.