Shoop, Oglesby selected to USSDA program

The Academy has programs across the country comprised of teams in five age groups: U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15/16, and U-17/18. Cameron and Jad play in the Midwest division which consist of Columbus, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and St. Louis. They compete in 2 national showcases a year. The Academy sets the standard for elite environments for youth soccer clubs nationwide. The Development Academy's 10-month Program allows for a greater opportunity to institute style of play and implement a system according to U.S. Soccer's Development Philosophy. Players receive integrated oversight from Academy club coaches and U.S. Soccer Technical Advisors locally. To maintain a focus on club training environments, Academy players and teams do not play in any outside competitions without written permission from the U.S. Soccer Development Academy staff which includes High School play. The biggest advantage of participating in the USSDA system is that Development Academy events are premier scouting venues for players to be identified for U.S. Soccer Training Centers and Youth National Teams: National Team staff members observe every match and will attend some practices; Domestic and international professional scouts in attendance at all matches; Along with realtime online player profile for all Academy players.

Cameron just wrapped up his Fall session last weekend in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Jad will compete on the U18 team in a 4 day national showcase in Sarasota, Florida Dec 1-4. They restart play in March.