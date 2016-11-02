HCYSC Annual General Meeting info

Huron County Youth Soccer Club would like to inform all members and the community that the annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 3 Stower Ln, Suite 5., Norwalk, OH 44857. During the Annual General Meeting, Executive Committee Members will be elected. Don’t forget to follow the HCYSC on Facebook for timely information and updates. For more information on the HCYSC please visit: www.hcysc.org, www.facebook.com/hcysc or email hcyscexecboard@gmail.com. Thank you to all members for your support and commitment to your club!