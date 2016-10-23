Lady Truckers shutout Sandusky, will play Minutemen in district semi-finals

With the shutout, senior goalie Katilyn Gilson set a new school record for career shut-outs with 28.

“I'm really proud of Gilly (Gilson),” said Lady Trucker coach Michelle Sandor. “She has trained hard and her dedication has paid off. One of our goals from the beginning of the season was for her to beat the record and it's great to see her accomplish it. It's really a record for the whole team because she couldn't have done it without them.”

Scoring for Norwalk were Rachel Casselberry with two goals and Summerlee Bigler with one. Juanita Mancilla and Kendall Bigler each added an assist.

“The team played as one tonight,” Sandor added. “They were aggressive and possessed the ball the majority of the game. We have struggled through a lot of injuries this season and the girls continue to fight hard no matter how much adversity they have faced.”

One of those injuries includes senior Kaelyn Harkness, who has been a stud for the Lady Truckers in past seasons.

Norwalk will head to Lexington High School on Tuesday to play Northern Ohio League foe Ontario in the district semi-finals at 5 p.m.

The Lady Warriors, who are the No. 1 seed in the Lexington district, routed Clyde 14-0 for their sectional championship.

“We are excited to get the opportunity to face Ontario again,” Sandor said. “They are a tough opponent but when we play well we can compete with them.”