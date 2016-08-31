Edison boys win, girls lose

In the opener, Huron's girls (2-2) team put away a pair of early goals before Edison (1-1-2, 1-1-0) cut the lead to 2-1. But the Tigers added a pair in the second half for a 4-1 Sandusky Bay Conference victory.

In the nightcap, Edison's boys team got on the board less than four minutes into the game and added a second goal just under 10 minutes later for a quick 2-0 lead that stuck.

Hayden Petee led the Tiger girls with three goals, while Mackenzie Mullins added a pair of assists.

"I thought Huron won most of the 50-50 balls, and Hayden was tough to stop on offense," Edison coach Sheri Branum said. "Huron played the game I expected them to play. I thought our team was not aggressive enough in the attacking third especially out of the midfield and that's what hurt us. Also a few injuries hurt us."

Petee scored Huron's first goal of the game 10 minutes in off an assist from Mullins. Mullins split the Chargers' defense and Petee ran on and calmly slotted the ball past Edison's keeper.

Petee added goal No. 2 six minutes later on an unassisted play as she dribbled through Edison's defense.

With 16:15 remaining in the first half, the Chargers were awarded a free kick just outside of Huron's box. Tiger keeper Olivia Wolff came down with the ball, but was injured on the play.

Thirty seconds later, Edison got on the board as Brooke Yates scored off a header off a cross from Savanna Smith.

"We had a great goal — Savanna did what we asked her to do and started crossing the ball from the outside and Brooke Yates scored a quality header," Branum said.

In the second half, Petee scored her third goal of the game with 20 minutes to play as she sent one in from 30 yards out.

Stevie Holbrook rounded out the scoring for the Tigers with six seconds remaining off a give-and-go with Mullins.

Huron returns to action Saturday at Genoa, while the Chargers visit Port Clinton on Wednesday.

In the boys game, Edison's (3-1-1, 1-0-0) two first half goals proved to be enough as the Tigers (1-1, 0-1) were unable to capitalize on a flurry of opportunities in the second half.

"Last game we were in a big slump, we just couldn't do a single thing," Edison coach Kurri Lewis said. "To get that early goal tonight it just kind of sent a shock through the 11 guys out there and it really changed the dynamic of how we've been playing. So with this being our first league game, getting a league win and we have a week off now, so that's very key for us. We're sitting pretty good now."

Brandon Romell scored the Chargers' first goal on a bicycle kick just under four minutes into the game off an assist from James Hill.

The Tigers had a chance to equalize five minutes later with a penalty kick, but Eric Martin's shot was just wide.

Edison made it 2-0 in a hurry, as Jack Mong got loose down the left wing for Edison's second goal off an assist from Nick Lombardi with 27 minutes to play.

"We played pretty solid for 60 minutes," Lewis said. "The last 20 we got a little hectic, being up 2-0, once they started to pressure, we decided to go to long ball, which is never the key, but for 60 minutes, we worked solid and got up 2-0 and that's good lead to have. They're a very good team, so overall very happy with how we're starting the season and how we started that game."

In the second half, Huron put the pressure on, but wasn't able to get its shots to fall, hitting the crossbar and both posts in a five minute stretch.

With 14:50 to play in the game, Martin sent in a cross that Brandon Odell hit off the crossbar, then one minute later, Erich "Bubba" Taubennestler sent in a free kick that Graham McGlashan slotted past Edison's keeper, McGlashan was called offside.

With 12:26 to play, Martin took a shot that hit the left post. McGlashan followed up, but Edison's keeper came up with the save.

Then with 11:54 to go, Taubennestler played a ball through to Martin, who hit the right post, but was called offside.

Both teams return to action Wednesday with SBC contests, as Huron hosts Clyde and Edison travels to Port Clinton.