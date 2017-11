High: $263,000 - Michael and Carolyn Honigman to Paul W. and Cheryl A. Daniels or survivor, 1122 Meadowview Road, Greenfield Twp.

Low: $27,000 - Nicholas Akoury to Timothy L. and Michelle R. Williams or survivor, 12 W. Howard St., Willard.

The full weekly listing of real estate transactions can be read in Saturday’s Reflector.